1 arrested following standoff Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday morning, the Bakersfield Police Department responded to reports of multiple gunshots near a home on Clyde Street in southeast Bakersfield.

When officers arrived they found an uncooperative man, Enrique Cruz, 38, who ran from police into a house. An infant unrelated to Cruz was also inside the house, according to BPD.

Negotiators eventually managed a safe surrender from Cruz and the infant was returned safely to its mother.

Police later learned Cruz fired a gun eight times for unknown reasons and an AR-15-style rifle was seized, according to the department. Police believe the gunshots were fired into the air.

Police said Cruz is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm. He was arrested for multiple charges including grossly negligent discharge of a firearm and child endangerment.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.