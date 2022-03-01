1 arrested following standoff Tuesday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday morning, the Bakersfield Police Department responded to reports of multiple gunshots near a home on Clyde Street in southeast Bakersfield.
When officers arrived they found an uncooperative man, Enrique Cruz, 38, who ran from police into a house. An infant unrelated to Cruz was also inside the house, according to BPD.
Negotiators eventually managed a safe surrender from Cruz and the infant was returned safely to its mother.
Police later learned Cruz fired a gun eight times for unknown reasons and an AR-15-style rifle was seized, according to the department. Police believe the gunshots were fired into the air.BPD: Standoff in southeast Bakersfield
Police said Cruz is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm. He was arrested for multiple charges including grossly negligent discharge of a firearm and child endangerment.
No injuries were reported, according to police.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
