ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Road to Reconciliation: Foundations for the Future

By Kara Dixon
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W9nPe_0eSn4LLy00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Throughout Black History Month, 10 On Your Side is sharing stories from across the Commonwealth of Virginia highlighting projects that are working to expand the narratives of Black History.

From the foundation of America to the future of newer offices within Virginia, 10 On Your Side’s Kara Dixon looks into how these projects and stories can help expand the understanding of how the past influences the present.

New reports will be premiered every Tuesday and Friday throughout February.

This story features Virginia’s first chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer and the ongoing work done by the Department of Historic Resources for more inclusive stories.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

VSP prepares for I-81 trucker convoy on Saturday

(WFXR) — A trucker convoy is expected to make its way through southwest Virginia on the way up to the northern part of the Commonwealth for a weekend rally. Organizers of the Virginia Freedom Convoy say truckers will make several stops in southwest Virginia as they travel up I-81 this weekend. According to convoy organizers, […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Portsmouth, VA
Society
State
Virginia State
City
Portsmouth, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Injustice#Racism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
WAVY News 10

‘It’ll always be something you deal with:’ It’s been two years since COVID-19 found in North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — COVID-19 numbers and hospitalizations are declining In North Carolina. Many people are encouraged by the downward trends, but it’s taken a long time to get to this point. Two years ago on Mar. 3, 2020, Governor Roy Cooper announced the first confirmed COVID-19 case in North Carolina. “We are where we […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy