Road to Reconciliation: Foundations for the Future

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Throughout Black History Month, 10 On Your Side is sharing stories from across the Commonwealth of Virginia highlighting projects that are working to expand the narratives of Black History.

From the foundation of America to the future of newer offices within Virginia, 10 On Your Side’s Kara Dixon looks into how these projects and stories can help expand the understanding of how the past influences the present.

New reports will be premiered every Tuesday and Friday throughout February.

This story features Virginia’s first chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer and the ongoing work done by the Department of Historic Resources for more inclusive stories.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.