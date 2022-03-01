ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting Near Modesto Leaves Man Hospitalized With Life-Threatening Injuries

By CBS13 Staff
 7 days ago
STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Modesto early Tuesday afternoon, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said.

The scene was at the intersection of Crows Landing and E. Hatch Road in Stanislaus County, just south of Modesto. The sheriff’s office said a report came in at around 1:15 p.m. of a vehicle that went into a canal after being shot at.

The vehicle was located along Hatch Road near Cascade Avenue, and the driver, a Hispanic man, was the only occupant and was taken to the hospital.

Deputies are urging people to avoid the area for the time being. Traffic is being rerouted.

