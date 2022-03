Former Duke guard Marty Clark went viral for his heartfelt tribute to Mike Krzyzewski ahead of Coach K’s final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Clark played four seasons at Duke from 1990-1994, winning consecutive national championships to begin his college career. He was mostly a bench player in his first two years, but he averaged 18.8 minutes per game as a junior and 21.1 minutes per game as a senior, topping out at an average of 8.1 points per game.

