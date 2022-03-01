ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

First Solar Shares Sink After Revenue Miss, Disappointing Guidance

By Pippa Stevens, CNBC
NBC New York
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of First Solar dropped more than 16% during extended trading Tuesday after the company reported missing revenue expectations during the fourth quarter and issued weak full-year guidance. The company expects full-year revenue between $2.4 billion and $2.6 billion, while Wall Street was calling for $2.76 billion. CEO Mark...

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 0

