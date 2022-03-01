First Solar Shares Sink After Revenue Miss, Disappointing Guidance

Tupperware Brands Corp. TUP, -2.67% shares sank 3% in Wednesday premarket trading after the food storage company reported fourth quarter earnings that missed expectations. Net income totaled $23.8 million, or 45 cents per share, up from $21.8 million, or 41 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 38 cents missed the FactSet consensus for 52 cents. Sales of $394.9 million were down from $448.3 million but ahead of the FactSet consensus for $360.6 million. Tupperware experienced COVID-related supply chain disruptions, particularly in Asia Pacific and Europe, but also recognized $25 million in revenue that would've been recorded in previous quarters. During the quarter, the company entered into a new $880 million secured credit facility after a refinancing, which includes a five-year, $480 million revolving credit facility, and a five-year, $400 million term loan. The new facility can be repaid at any time. Also during the quarter, Tupperware completed the sale of the Avroy Shlain business and entered into a definitive agreement to sell its House of Fuller Mexico business. The company is exploring the sale of both the Nutrimetics and Nuvo businesses. Tupperware authorized a new $250 million share repurchase program at the end of the fourth quarter. For the full-year 2022, Tupperware continues to expect adjusted EPS between $2.60 to $3.20. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $3.05. Tupperware stock has slumped 48.7% over the past year while the S&P 500 index.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO