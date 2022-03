The Falcons have a bevy of critical decisions to make this offseason regarding the future of the organization, and none of them are more important than the one surrounding Matt Ryan. The veteran QB has two years remaining on his contract and is scheduled to count for over $48 million against the cap next season, which is nearly 25% of all the money the Falcons have available. There are ways for Terry Fontenot and company to reduce that money, like through a restructure or an extension, but NFL Network’s Steve Wyche recently reported that Ryan’s contract is the last thing the Falcons would touch in order to make more cap room.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO