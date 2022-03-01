March Game Completion Target

Microsoft has announced the games of the month that are included in the Xbox Games with Gold promotion. With an Xbox Live Gold membership, you are eligible to play free games every month. This membership starts at $9.99 a month, and also allows you to play online with friends and even people around the world. The free games for February 2022 were Broken Sword 5: The Serpent's Curse, Aerial_Knight's Never Yield, Hydrophobia, and Band of Bugs. This month, you can expect The Flame in the Flood, Street Power Soccer, Sacred 2: Fallen Angel, and SpongeBob's Truth or Square.
Comments / 0