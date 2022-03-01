ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
March Game Completion Target

Games Leaving PC Game Pass in March 2022

On top of announcing a brand-new lineup of titles joining PC Game Pass for March 2022, Microsoft has revealed which games are set to leave the service soon as well. Leaving PC Game Pass this March, unfortunately, will be NieR:Automata, Phogs!, Torchlight III and The Surge 2. As such, the same promotion applies where if game pass members find that they want to keep any of these titles in their personal game libraries, they can use their membership discounts to save up to 20% on them before they go.
Deals Reminder: 2022 Complete Game Developer Bundle

Just a quick reminder for our readers on a great deal on the 2022 Complete Game Developer Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store. The 2022 Complete Game Developer Bundle is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $29 and it comes with some great features. Plus a range of different courses to teach you how to become a game developer.
PlayStation Plus games March 2022

Sony has today confirmed the PlayStation Plus games that will be made available during March 2022. Next months lineup include Ark: Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing, Ghostrunner and more. Ark: Survival Evolved offers an action adventure survival game developed by Studio Wildcard set in an open world environment with dynamic day and night cycle. Played from 1/3 person perspective players must establish a camp with fire and craft weapons and gear to help them survive in the hostile environment.
VIDEO GAMES
Xbox Games With Gold March 2022

Microsoft has announced the games of the month that are included in the Xbox Games with Gold promotion. With an Xbox Live Gold membership, you are eligible to play free games every month. This membership starts at $9.99 a month, and also allows you to play online with friends and even people around the world. The free games for February 2022 were Broken Sword 5: The Serpent's Curse, Aerial_Knight's Never Yield, Hydrophobia, and Band of Bugs. This month, you can expect The Flame in the Flood, Street Power Soccer, Sacred 2: Fallen Angel, and SpongeBob's Truth or Square.
Epic Games Store Makes 2021 RPG Completely Free

The Epic Games Store has made an RPG that released only a few months back in 2021 completely free to download for the next week. As we have come to expect from Epic Games each Thursday, a new game went like on the launcher this morning for no cost whatsoever. And while we often see the quality of these free titles vary quite a bit, Epic's latest free offering is notable due to how recently it launched.
Nike To Remove All Products From Foot Locker

Over the last two years, Nike has been ramping up its digital presence through its various free Apps that serve purposes in shopping, fitness, and community. The Nike Running Club and Training Club saw all-time high usage during the pandemic, while the Nike App itself continues to offer a viable digital shopping experience while offering exclusive products just for Nike members. Of course there’s also the SNKRS App, a veritable must-have for anyone who is looking buy the latest and greatest from the brand’s fashion forward standpoint. All in all, Nike was making the proper moves to create its own ecosystem centered around its strive for innovation, all supported by the public’s never-ending need for Air Force 1s.
