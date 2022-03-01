ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears Sign Joe Thomas, Former Packers Linebacker

By Alex Shapiro
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBears sign former Packers linebacker Joe Thomas originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears announced on Tuesday that they signed another player who figures to factor heavily into their special teams...

