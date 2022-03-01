Bears Sign Joe Thomas, Former Packers Linebacker

Why Bears may not sign Cooper if released by Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL’s wide receiver market changed drastically on Friday with multiple reports saying the Cowboys were likely to part ways with Amari Cooper. With the Packers expected to retain Davante Adams, if Cooper does become available he’d instantly shoot to the top of the wishlist for any WR-needy team, alongside Chris Godwin. Ryan Poles and the Bears would be included among those teams. But when you take a look at the bigger picture, Poles may decide it’s more prudent to spend the money elsewhere.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO