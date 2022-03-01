Mantic Games has officially launched the Kickstarter for The Umbrella Academy: The Board Game. The new cooperative board game is the latest collaboration between Mantic Games and Dark Horse Comics, following the success of Mantic's Hellboy: The Board Game. The new game will put players in control of a member of the Umbrella Academy as they try to stop various villains from the comic, including Hazel and Cha Cha, and The White Violin. Players will move around the board, using cards in their hand to clear hazards from each location or collecting new cards. Each villain has its own victory conditions, setting up an explosive finale phase in which the players try to save the world from the villain. Heroes also have unique abilities, but occasionally have to deal with inter-family feuds and other complications that prevent them from working together as a team.

HOBBIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO