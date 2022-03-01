ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

Warren Spector is working on a brand-new immersive sim

Warren Spector, the famed producer of games including System Shock, Deus Ex, Crusader: No Remorse, and Epic Mickey, is working on something new: "An immersive simulation based on a completely new intellectual property developed by Otherside," the studio Spector joined in 2016. "Fans of my work already know what to...
411mania.com

An Official Doctor Who RPG Using D&D 5E System Is In the Works

An official Doctor Who RPG using D&D’s Fifth Edition rules is currently in the works. Cubicle 7, which currently has pre-orders for the second edition of their Doctor Who: The Roleplaying Game open with a March 28th release date set, has confirmed that a RPG product line from the IP using the 5E ruleset called Doctors and Daleks is in development.
GAMINGbible

'Pokémon MMO 3D' Is A Massive Unreal Engine RPG

It’s almost been an entire month now since Pokémon Legends: Arceus was released, if you can believe it. For the most part, I think it’s safe to say that most fans have been really happy with the game, which offered a welcome change to the gameplay formula we’ve all become so very used to over the last (almost) 26 years. In our review, our very own James Daly called it “the evolution fans have waited for”, and “a joy to delve into”.
PC Gamer

Tactics RPG Battle Brothers gets a free DLC with dissection and praying

Of Flesh and Faith is coming to Battle Brothers next month, a free DLC that'll add two new origins and a suite of events and equipment to suit both. "These two origins – the Oathtakers and the Anatomists – will be the most detailed origins in the game to date," say Overhype Studios. "They both come with unique mechanics, new equipment, new character backgrounds, their very own story events, and even a custom-tailored banner each."
ComicBook

Avatar: The Last Airbender RPG and MMORPG Coming Soon, Claims Rumor

According to a new rumor, two new Avatar: The Last Airbender games are not only in development but are coming soon. One of these games is described as an RPG, while the other is described as an MMORPG. The rumor comes the way of Avatar News, which claims the pair of games are being made in collaboration with Paramount's Avatar Studios, though there's no word what studios have been assigned to the task of bringing the popular anime series back to video games.
PC Gamer

Creative Assembly should make a Total War RPG

Total War has transformed in a lot of different ways over the last few years. The factions have grown more distinct, diplomacy and economic systems have been pushed closer to the centre, and we've got daemons running amok. All of this is excellent stuff, but for me there's one thing in particular that sits at the top of the pile of welcome changes: Total War has quite a bit of RPG in it now.
ComicBook

Super Mario RPG Director Comments on Potential Sequel

The Super Nintendo is widely considered one of the greatest consoles ever for the RPG genre. The system played host to a number of genre classics, including Chrono Trigger, Final Fantasy VI, and Earthbound. Even Mario got a chance to explore RPG mechanics when Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars debuted on the SNES in 1996. Over the last 26 years, Super Mario RPG has established a passionate following, but the game has never received an official sequel. In an interview with MinnMax, director Chihiro Fujioka expressed his hopes that he could end his career by making a sequel.
epicstream.com

The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2 Release Date, News & Update: Nintendo Unlikely To Drop Sequel In 2022? 'BOTW 2' Reportedly To Be Available On Switch With Several DLCs

Here is everything we know about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Many gamers are thrilled about the upcoming release of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Speculations about its release in 2022 have been making rounds for quite some time already. However, Nintendo has remained tight-lipped on the details of the imminent sequel.
CNET

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Players Can Get a Free Pokemon From GameStop

Pokemon Legends: Arceus players can pick up a free Pokemon for the game from GameStop. Beginning Feb. 25, participating stores in the US and Canada will be distributing free download codes for a Hisuian Growlithe, one of the new regional forms introduced in Pokemon Legends. This Growlithe is level 26 -- to represent the Pokemon series' 26th anniversary -- and comes alongside 20 Feather Balls, which fly much farther than standard Poke Balls.
NME

‘Metroid Dread’ wins Game Of The Year at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

Has won Game Of The Year at the BandLab NME Awards 2022. The long-awaited side-scroller beat out 343 Industries’ Halo Infinite, IO Interactive’s Hitman 3, indie puzzle game Unpacking and Arkane Studios FPS game Deathloop for the win. was developed by MercurySteam and Nintendo EPD exclusively for the...
GamesRadar+

Secret Blizzard game adds Hearthstone director to dev team

Hearthstone game director Ben Lee is leaving the game to join an unannounced Blizzard project. Lee announced the news on the Coin Concede podcast (via Inven Global), assuring that Hearthstone will remain in good hands despite his departure. "I've been working on Hearthstone for almost 3.5 years now, and it's been an honor and a pleasure to work on the game," Lee said. But I'm going to be leaving the team."
ComicBook

Lost Ark Releases First March Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Lost Ark devs Smilegate RPG have been talking all this week about what's coming to the game as far as new content and difficulty adjustments go, and now, parts of the content plans are now available via the first update of March. Smilegate shared a set of patch notes on Thursday alongside a maintenance announcement, though that maintenance is now over with the new content ready to be experience for those who've progressed enough to access it.
GamesRadar+

Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.1 picks up a few months after Endwalker

Final Fantasy 14's patch 6.1 finally has a name and a release window. Earlier today during a Live Letter From the Producer, Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki Yoshida and company announced that patch 6.1's official name is "Newfound Adventure." The next main patch for the ongoing MMO is set to launch in mid-April later this year, and director Yoshida added that it'll continue the story of Final Fantasy 14 a few months after Endwalker's conclusion.
ComicBook

The Umbrella Academy: The Board Game's Kickstarter is Live

Mantic Games has officially launched the Kickstarter for The Umbrella Academy: The Board Game. The new cooperative board game is the latest collaboration between Mantic Games and Dark Horse Comics, following the success of Mantic's Hellboy: The Board Game. The new game will put players in control of a member of the Umbrella Academy as they try to stop various villains from the comic, including Hazel and Cha Cha, and The White Violin. Players will move around the board, using cards in their hand to clear hazards from each location or collecting new cards. Each villain has its own victory conditions, setting up an explosive finale phase in which the players try to save the world from the villain. Heroes also have unique abilities, but occasionally have to deal with inter-family feuds and other complications that prevent them from working together as a team.
ClutchPoints

The Settlers release date delayed indefinitely due to fan feedback

The Settlers release date is indefinitely delayed following critical feedback from fans coming from the game’s closed beta sessions. Closed Beta Testing opened earlier in January, which allowed Ubisoft to receive feedback from fans of the game. After close to a month of testing, it has been determined that the game is still far away from its envisioned state. In a tweet, Ubisoft says:
