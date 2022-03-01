ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

LIVE: President Biden's first State of the Union Address

By News 5 Staff
 3 days ago
President Biden gives his first State of Union speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, March 1.

Watch live ABC News coverage of Biden's speech, including the Republican response from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, in the video player below, beginning with preview coverage at 8 p.m. Biden's speech is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

The president will try and convince Americans that a recovering pandemic-era economy is due to his work in the White House, as the country struggles amid rising inflation. The conflict in Ukraine will also take up a significant spot in the address, as Biden works to convince Americans that the invasion can be controlled with sanctions and diplomacy.

RELATED: President Biden delivers first State of the Union address Tuesday; what you need to know

