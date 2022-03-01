Jill Biden puts support for Ukraine front-and-center

© AP/Patrick Semansky

First lady Jill Biden has put Ukraine front and center in a unique display in recent days, showing her support for the nation on the heels of the Russian invasion.

Biden has shown her solidarity with the war-torn nation in a number of ways.

On Tuesday night, she invited Ukraine’s Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova to sit beside her for the State of the Union address in the first lady’s viewing box.

The symbolic invite came a day after Biden wore a face mask embroidered with a sunflower, a nod to Ukraine’s national flower.

“She’s using her platform to convey a sense of compassion and empathy to people who see this as an extraordinarily frightening situation,” said Anita McBride, who served as chief of staff to former first lady Laura Bush. “As a mother, as a teacher, and as a first lady, she’s trying to convey that sense of concern and protection for our nation’s families.”

The role of a first lady in moments of darkness, McBride added, is “to wrap their arms around the country.”

Earlier this week, as the nation bore witness to attacks on the Democratic nation by Russia, the first lady also took to Twitter to pen a more personal tweet about mental health.

“I Imagine many of us are feeling the weight of what is happening in Ukraine over recent days,” she wrote in a Sunday evening message. “People are sitting in front of their television with their children, explaining reports from thousands of miles away. Teachers are standing in front of classrooms, answering questions of ‘why’ and ‘what is going to happen next?’

“Our military families are acutely aware that events taking in place in Europe may have a rippling effect on the future of their loved ones in uniform,” she wrote on the social media platform. “In this difficult time, there are no easy answers, and that may cause a feeling of uncertainty. It is okay to ask for help.”

Biden knows firsthand the pain that comes with watching a family member be deployed. Beau Biden, President Biden ’s son who died of brain cancer in 2015, was deployed to Iraq.

For years, dating back to her time as second lady, she has championed military issues and helped establish the Joining Forces initiative to support service members and their families.

“She has always tried to be responsive and in-the-moment on issues, especially when it comes to issues concerning military families,” said one administration official.

In her tweet earlier this week, she urged those feeling the weight of the war to reach out to MentalHealth.gov and at the same time encouraged those in the military and their loved ones to reach out for counseling at Military OneSource and Veterans Affairs.

“Joe and I continue to pray for the brave and proud people of Ukraine,” she said on Twitter. “Our hearts are with our troops and our military families, including those who are stationed throughout Europe demonstrating solidarity with our Allies. We are profoundly grateful for your service.”

Democrats say the first lady is playing a necessary role as the United States watches the attacks unfold.

“My only thought is that I’d like to see her out there with Ukrainian Americans, in their communities and showing support for their families,” one Democratic strategist said. “I’d like to continue to see her spread the goodwill as this conflict continues.”