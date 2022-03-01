‘Kraven The Hunter’ Enlists Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose is the latest star to join Sony’s Kraven the Hunter , The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

DeBose joins a cast that includes lead Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who will play the Marvel antihero, as well as Russell Crowe and The White Lotus star Fred Hechinger. DeBose, whose casting was first reported by Deadline , is rumored to play Calypso, who in the comics is an ally of Kraven’s.

On Sunday, DeBose won a supporting actress Screen Actors Guild Award for her work in West Side Story. She is also Oscar-nominated for her role as Anita in the Steven Spielberg remake. On the stage, she was among the original cast of Hamilton and earned a Tony nomination for her work as Disco Donna in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical .

Kraven the Hunter is being directed by Triple Frontier filmmaker J.C. Chandor from a screenplay by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk. Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are producing.

Kraven comes as Sony continues to build out its shared universe of characters associated with Spider-Man, which the studio has the film rights to. Jared Leto’s Morbius is due out April 1 and follows Venom (2018) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021). It is also developing a film centering on Madame Web , starring Dakota Johnson , as well as a film focused on a mystery female character from director Olivia Wilde.

DeBose, who will next appear in Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle , is repped by CAA, AC Management, The Lede Company, and Jackoway Austen.

Click here to read the full article.