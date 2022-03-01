ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Kraven The Hunter’ Enlists Ariana DeBose

By Aaron Couch
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
Ariana DeBose is the latest star to join Sony’s Kraven the Hunter , The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

DeBose joins a cast that includes lead Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who will play the Marvel antihero, as well as Russell Crowe and The White Lotus star Fred Hechinger. DeBose, whose casting was first reported by Deadline , is rumored to play Calypso, who in the comics is an ally of Kraven’s.

On Sunday, DeBose won a supporting actress Screen Actors Guild Award for her work in West Side Story. She is also Oscar-nominated for her role as Anita in the Steven Spielberg remake. On the stage, she was among the original cast of Hamilton and earned a Tony nomination for her work as Disco Donna in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical .

Kraven the Hunter is being directed by Triple Frontier filmmaker J.C. Chandor from a screenplay by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk. Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are producing.

Kraven comes as Sony continues to build out its shared universe of characters associated with Spider-Man, which the studio has the film rights to. Jared Leto’s Morbius is due out April 1 and follows Venom (2018) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021). It is also developing a film centering on Madame Web , starring Dakota Johnson , as well as a film focused on a mystery female character from director Olivia Wilde.

DeBose, who will next appear in Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle , is repped by CAA, AC Management, The Lede Company, and Jackoway Austen.

CinemaBlend

Jason Statham's The Meg 2 Has Cast Its Villain And More

Back in 2018, Hollywood brought back the shark movie in a big way with the summer release of The Meg. The big-budget blockbuster starring Jason Statham is set to become a franchise with its upcoming sequel, Meg 2: The Trench. Now that filming is underway for the megalodon flick, we know more about the movie’s cast.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Star Trek’ Cast, Including Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto, Returning for Fourth Film

Click here to read the full article. They’re boldly going back. Paramount is planning to enter negotiations for “Star Trek” stars Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho and Simon Pegg to return to the Enterprise for their fourth tour of duty in the venerable sci-fi franchise. The announcement was made by J.J. Abrams during the Paramount Investors Day Presentation on Feb. 15. “We are thrilled to say that we are hard at work on a new ‘Star Trek’ film that will be shooting by the end of the year that will be featuring our original cast and some new...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Doctor Strange's Benedict Wong replaced by Godzilla star in new movie

Marvel star Benedict Wong has been replaced by Godzilla's Ken Watanabe in new sci-fi movie True Love. The new film, which is helmed and written by Watanabe's Godzilla director Gareth Edwards, has already packed an impressive cast including Gemma Chan, John David Washington, Allison Janney, Marc Menchaca and Sturgill Simpson.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

David Brenner, Oscar-Winning Film Editor for Oliver Stone, Dies at 59

David Brenner, the film editor who won an Oscar for Oliver Stone’s Born on the Fourth of July, one of nine movies he cut for the director, has died. He was 59. Brenner died suddenly Thursday morning at his home in West Hollywood, his wife, Amber, told The Hollywood Reporter. He had been working at home on James Cameron’s Avatar sequels for about a year, editing footage shot in New Zealand. “We were spending a lot of time together,” she said.More from The Hollywood ReporterAlfred Sole, Writer and Director of Cult Horror Classic 'Alice, Sweet Alice', Dies at 78Luster Bayless, Legendary...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Mariska Hargitay Reacts to 'Law & Order: SVU' Actor's Death

Mariska Hargitay is expressing deep sorrow over the loss of her former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Ned Eisenberg. The actor died on Feb. 27 after a battle with two forms of cancer: cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. He was 65 years old. "My heart is so full of...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Academy Infighting Mounting Over Categories Controversy (Exclusive)

According to organizational management experts, a 54-person board of governors is virtually unheard of, since a board of that size is bound to produce such a wide variety of opinions that it would make it nearly impossible to get anything done. But that is indeed the size of the board that oversees the affairs of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. And while it is, in the best of times, unwieldy, it is, at the present moment, experiencing something of a civil war. As The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report on Feb. 22, the Academy, coming off...
ENTERTAINMENT
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
Indy100

Kim Kardashian fans spot clue she 'planned to date' Pete Davidson three years ago

Another day, another internet reach. Kim Kardashian fans believe they spotted a clue that indicates the media mogul "planned to date" Pete Davidson three years ago, and it's just as ridiculous as you'd expect. Kardashian and Davidson first sparked dating rumors after the two were spotted at an amusement park shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosted SNL.Since then, the two spent more time together and began dating, with Davidson confirming their relationship recently in an interview referring to Kardashian as his "girlfriend." Kardashian, who is definitely the OG influencer of our generation, is known for her...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Four Original ‘Christmas Story’ Castmembers Join Peter Billingsley In HBO Max Sequel From Warner Bros. & Legendary

EXCLUSIVE: A Christmas Story Christmas, Warner Bros. and Legendary’s sequel to A Christmas Story for HBO Max, continues to ramp up its cast, adding four actors from the original 1983 film: Ian Petrella (Randy), Zack Ward (Scut Farkus), Scott Schwartz (Flick) and R.D. Robb (Schwartz). The film follows an adult Ralphie (Peter Billingsley, reprising his starring role) in the 1970s as he returns to the house on Cleveland Street to deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up. With the same attention-to-real-life tone of the first, Ralphie reconnects with childhood friends, reconciles the passing of his Old...
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Reacher Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Based on Lee Child’s ‘Jack Reacher’ novel series, Amazon Prime Video’s thriller show ‘Reacher’ centers around the titular former U.S. Army military policeman who visits the rural Georgia town of Margrave. A casual visit takes a wild turn when he gets involved in a series of murders. The crime series progresses through Reacher’s attempts to find the truth behind the murders that include a personal loss.
TV SERIES
extratv

Ariana DeBose on Her SAG Awards Shout-Out to Lady Gaga

“West Side Story” star Ariana DeBose dished with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour backstage at the 2022 SAG Awards after picking up Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role. DeBose told Terri, “My gosh, it's overwhelming and exciting and… I'm a little speechless, which is...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

TV Producer Facing Charges for Financing Russian Networks

TV producer Jack Hanick, a U.S. citizen, has been arrested for financing a Russian media oligarch who promotes aggression in Ukraine through various television news networks. Although the charges relate to sanctions issued in 2014 after Russia annexed Crimea, a region in Ukraine, federal prosecutors are signaling that they’ll vigorously pursue cases against those in the entertainment industry with Russian financial connections. In an indictment unsealed Thursday, the Justice Department charged Hanick with funding Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev in violation of sanctions against Russia that had been issued in 2014.More from The Hollywood ReporterRussian Parliament Set to Pass New Censorship Law...
PUBLIC SAFETY
