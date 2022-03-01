ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlands County, FL

Highlands County deputies looking for murder victim’s family

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
AVON PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Highlands County deputies asked for help in finding the next-of-kin of a woman who was killed in Avon Park.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Madeline “Shy” Durning, 50, of Pennsylvania was killed on Feb. 22. Her body was later found behind an Advance Auto Parts in Avon Park.

Deputies arrested Carlos Martinez, 50, last Wednesday in connection with her death. He is being charged with second-degree murder.

The sheriff’s office said it would not usually identify the woman with notifying her family, but they cannot find her next-of-kin.

Deputies ask that if you know her family or have information on the situation, call Det. Melissa Kurtz at 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org .

