Israel is known globally as being one of the savviest, most conservative nations when it comes to security of all types -- especially cybersecurity involving the military and government. So when the office of the country's Ministry of Defense (MoD) revealed 10 months ago that the government is moving its data stores to the public cloud from extremely secure physical data centers and a connecting private cloud, some security experts shook their heads in disbelief. But others realized what was really happening.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO