Bakersfield City School District lays out mask plan

On Tuesday, the Bakersfield School District released a statement regarding the plan for moving forward following Governor Gavin Newsom's announcement that masks would no longer be required after March 11th.

The governor's announcement stated that masks will be “strongly recommended” but will no longer be required for students and staff in schools.

Superintendent Mark Luque said that though masks would no longer be required, the district would continue to make them available to those students, families, and employees who wished to use them.

"Although masks will no longer be a requirement, the Bakersfield City School District will continue to support all families and employees who choose to continue wearing a mask. All school sites and offices will continue to supply masks to employees and students as needed," said Luque in the statement.

The district will reopen school campuses to families starting on March 7th, but masks would still be required through the 11th. Masks will be optional for visitors starting March 14th.

Luque also thanked parents for their patience and support during the pandemic: "The past two years have been extremely challenging and difficult for our entire community as we have faced the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. I am immensely appreciative of your patience and support throughout this unprecedented time.'

The district will continue to update the community on any changes that may occur over the next two weeks.

