ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield City School District lays out mask plan

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2swEfr_0eSn1IoQ00

On Tuesday, the Bakersfield School District released a statement regarding the plan for moving forward following Governor Gavin Newsom's announcement that masks would no longer be required after March 11th.

The governor's announcement stated that masks will be “strongly recommended” but will no longer be required for students and staff in schools.

Superintendent Mark Luque said that though masks would no longer be required, the district would continue to make them available to those students, families, and employees who wished to use them.

"Although masks will no longer be a requirement, the Bakersfield City School District will continue to support all families and employees who choose to continue wearing a mask. All school sites and offices will continue to supply masks to employees and students as needed," said Luque in the statement.

The district will reopen school campuses to families starting on March 7th, but masks would still be required through the 11th. Masks will be optional for visitors starting March 14th.

Luque also thanked parents for their patience and support during the pandemic: "The past two years have been extremely challenging and difficult for our entire community as we have faced the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. I am immensely appreciative of your patience and support throughout this unprecedented time.'

The district will continue to update the community on any changes that may occur over the next two weeks.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Government
Local
California Health
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Education
Bakersfield, CA
Health
Local
California Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
KERO 23 ABC News

Free dental services for Kern County children

February is National Children’s Dental Health Month but that’s obviously important all year round. As the month comes to a close, in this Kern’s Kindness, 23ABC’s Kallyn Hobmann tells us how the Kern County Children’s Dental Health Network is making sure all kids have clean, healthy teeth.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

California to end school mask mandates

In California starting March 1st, masks will no longer be required but will be strongly recommended for unvaccinated individuals in most indoor settings. After March 11, in schools and childcare facilities, masks will not be required but will be strongly recommended.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy