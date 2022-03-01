ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuckeman School architecture professor named Emerging Voices winner

 3 days ago

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Felecia Davis, associate professor of architecture at Penn State and the principal of Felecia Davis Studio, has been recognized as one of eight winners of The Architectural League of New York’s 2022 Emerging Voices competition, thus becoming the second Stuckeman School professor in as many years to...

Wicked Local

Billerica Memorial High School receives AIA Award Architecture 2022

Nearly a decade after kicking off the Billerica Memorial High School project and three years after it opening its doors to students and staff, the River Street campus and stadium have received one of the country's highest architectural honors. 2022 AIA Awards - Architecture was announced by the town Feb....
BILLERICA, MA
WJTV 12

USM Associate Professor named 2021 Chemist of the Year

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Dr. Julie Pigza, Associate Professor of chemistry and biochemistry at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM), has been named the 2021 Chemist of the Year by the Mississippi Local Section of the American Chemical Society (ACS). This marks Pigza’s first time to earn the award. A native of Pittsburgh, Pa., she […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
Reason.com

Educators, Please Stop Teaching the Characteristics of 'White Supremacy Culture'

Earlier this week, Washington University in St. Louis held an online workshop titled, "Is Professionalism a Racist Construct?" The event attracted plenty of criticism from conservative media. Fox News made fun of its online description, which is filled with social justice jargon: "So-called professionalism is coded language, a construct that upholds institutional racist policies and excluding practices." But the presenters seemed to welcome the controversy; Cynthia Williams, assistant dean of community partnerships at the university, bragged that she was getting into "good trouble."
WASHINGTON, DC
Robb Report

An Artist Placed a $11.7 Million Gold Cube in Central Park—and Gave It a Security Detail

This morning, joggers in New York’s Central Park may have come across a curious, rather illustrious sight. A cube composed of 186 kilograms of pure 24-karat gold, conceived by the German artist Niclas Castello who has billed it as a conceptual “socle du monde” (base of the world) sculpture for our time, was wheeled out to the Naumburg Bandshell this morning at around 5 a.m.  Although the work is not for sale, according to the artist’s team, based on the current price of gold at $1,788 per ounce, its material worth is around $11.7 million. Flanked by a heavy security detail, the 410-pound...
DESIGN
Mental_Floss

Watch: Rare Footage of All-Black Towns in 1920s America

Many textbooks focus on the hardships Black Americans faced after slavery, including exploitative sharecropping practices, racist Jim Crow laws, and violence at the hands of white supremacists. One part of African American history that gets less attention is the thriving Black communities that appeared in the decades following the Civil War. Thanks to rare footage captured by an amateur filmmaker, we have an intimate look at what life was like in these all-Black towns in the 1920s.
SOCIETY
Washington Post

African Americans say the teaching of Black history is under threat

Jamarah Amani insists that her four children, ages 8 to 21, learn Black history. “There’s not very much incorporated into public school education, which is why I have done a combination of home schooling and public schools over the years,” said Amani, 41, a Miami-area midwife. Now, she...
SOCIETY
Distractify

Meet the Real-Life Power Couple the Russells Are Based on in 'The Gilded Age'

HBO’s newest period piece, The Gilded Age, mixes fact with fiction expertly, introducing us to scandalous characters against a backdrop of familiar historical figures. Between the well-known Astors and the infamous Stanford White, there are plenty of characters that map directly to their real-life counterparts. But what about the Russells — are they real people?
TV SERIES
wolbbaltimore.com

Columbia University Professor Fired Over Tweet Calling African Model A “Freak Of Nature”

29-year-old Sudanese model Nyakim Gatwech has captivated the fashion world with her beauty, from a picture-perfect bone structure to her signature dark skin tone. The latter feature has proved to be both a career-defining quality and a heavy topic of conversation, sometimes to the extent of being offensive unfortunately. It actually happened recently and resulted in a Columbia University professor being fired after an intended compliment on Twitter backfired into a viral racial debate.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WJAC TV

Educator slammed for suggesting abolishment of 'whiteness' and 'white people'

BERKELEY, Calif. (TND) — Critics are blasting a Berkeley professor after a video of him lecturing about the abolishment of “whiteness” and “white people” resurfaced this week. “To abolish whiteness is to abolish white people,” Professor Zeus Leonardo, an associate dean at Berkeley’s Graduate School...
EDUCATION
24/7 Wall St.

27 Black Inventors Who Made Life Easier

Percy L. Julian, an African American inventor, once said, “I have had one goal in my life, that of playing some role in making life a little easier for the persons who come after me.” As the holder of 130 patents – including industrial chemicals used in firefighting – Julian, who died in 1975, certainly […]
SOCIETY
NBC News

The Afro Latino who redefined how Black history is remembered

Arturo Alfonso Schomburg is regarded as one of the foundational figures of Black history in the United States, with one of the nation's most important research and cultural institutions named after him. Yet his legacy goes beyond the work he did as a historian, writer and collector of global Black...
SOCIETY
TravelNoire

The Black Religious Association In Cuba That Is Becoming Popular Among Young Afro-Cuban Males

In West Africa, secret societies played a very important role within many nations across the region. From mystic and religious to subversive, those secret societies show various aspects and activities, such as organization, officials, initiation and religious teaching. This tradition was brought to the Americas nearly 200 years ago more precisely to Cuba, where there is a secret society that is reemerging and being embraced by young Afro-Cuban males. Named Abakuá or Ñáñigas, this secret society, which is the only of its kind in the Americas, is considered mutual aid brotherhoods. It has been surviving in the port cities of Havana, Matanzas and Cárdenas in Cuba. Currently, young Afro-Cuban males are finding in this Black Religious association in Cuba a way to relief to deal with economic difficulties and the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.
WORLD
Black Enterprise

Valerie Boyd, Renowned Biographer of Author of Zora Neale Hurston, Dies At 58

Valerie Boyd, the highly revered educator, editor, and author who wrote the renowned Wrapped in Rainbows: The Life of Zora Neale Hurston, has died at 58. The Washington Post reports that Boyd passed away on Feb. 12 due to pancreatic cancer, according to her friend and power of attorney, Veta Goler. She was an associate professor and writer-in-residence at the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism, where she taught magazine writing, arts reviewing, and narrative nonfiction.
ENTERTAINMENT
KVIA ABC-7

NMSU to name wing of Breland Hall after late history professor

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico— New Mexico State University pays tribute to late history educator, Clarence Fielder, by naming a wing at Breland Hall after him.  Fielder taught African American history at NMSU for 40 years, but was also known for helping restore a historic New Mexico church.  Phillips Chapel C.M., the oldest African American church The post NMSU to name wing of Breland Hall after late history professor appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Women of Achievement names 2022 award winners

The Women of Achievement organization has named the 10 local leaders who will be honored this spring as the 2022 winners. The awards began in 1955 and honor female volunteers who "positively impact and enhance the quality of life" in the St. Louis area. It is the oldest ongoing program...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NOLA.com

Winners of Metropolitan Opera regional competition named

The winners of the Gulf Coast regional competition to audition for the Metropolitan Opera are Sophia Hunt, a soprano from New York City; Anna Kelly, a mezzo-soprano from Atlanta; and Angel Vargas, a tenor from San Juan, Puerto Rico. The competition Jan. 30 at Loyola University New Orleans was organized by Amici, a group of supporters based in New Orleans. The regional winners will compete in the semifinal round at the Metropolitan Opera on April 24.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

