Stuckeman School architecture professor named Emerging Voices winner

In West Africa, secret societies played a very important role within many nations across the region. From mystic and religious to subversive, those secret societies show various aspects and activities, such as organization, officials, initiation and religious teaching. This tradition was brought to the Americas nearly 200 years ago more precisely to Cuba, where there is a secret society that is reemerging and being embraced by young Afro-Cuban males. Named Abakuá or Ñáñigas, this secret society, which is the only of its kind in the Americas, is considered mutual aid brotherhoods. It has been surviving in the port cities of Havana, Matanzas and Cárdenas in Cuba. Currently, young Afro-Cuban males are finding in this Black Religious association in Cuba a way to relief to deal with economic difficulties and the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

WORLD ・ 9 DAYS AGO