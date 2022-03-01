ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Adopts Temporary Emergency Drought Regulations

 3 days ago

In response to increasingly severe drought conditions in California, the state has adopted temporary emergency drought regulations to ensure that urban water conservation continues this year. With local water storage levels currently stable, the City of Garden Grove remains in Stage 1 Voluntary Conservation Water Watch. The City encourages the community to use water efficiently and conserve whenever possible.

Permanent water use guidelines currently in place are:

  • Residents may water every other day, before 10:00 a.m. and after 5:00 p.m., for a maximum of 15 minutes per station with a hose. Watering by use of a hand-held hose equipped with a self-closing water shut-off device is permitted any day.
  • No watering between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
  • Watering is limited to 15 minutes per day, per station with auto sprinklers. Watering by low-flow drip systems or weather-based controllers are exempt from this guideline.
  • Water runoff onto adjoining sidewalk, driveway, street gutter or ditch is prohibited.
  • No washing down hard or paved surfaces.
  • Washing vehicles is allowed by use of a hand-held bucket or hand-held hose equipped with a self-closing water shut-off device.
  • Homeowners are required to fix leaks, breaks or malfunctioning plumbing immediately.
  • Decorative fountains or ponds are allowed if they recirculate water only. Re-filling is allowed when the water has evaporated.
  • No irrigation of landscape within 48 hours after rainfall of at least ¼ of one inch of rain, based on records from the National Weather Service.

The City will send a written notice to individuals who are in non-compliance of the regulations.

Residents and business owners are encouraged to explore landscape water conservation practices, such as installing drip-irrigation systems or drought-tolerant landscapes. Individuals residing in a Homeowner’s Association (HOA) property may also install water efficient landscaping, in accordance with City regulations.

Rebates are available through the Municipal Water District of Orange County’s (MWDOC) website at mwdoc.dropletportal.com.

In 2015, the City underwent a Stage 2 Water Alert in response to former Governor Jerry Brown’s executive order that mandated a statewide 25% reduction of water use. The City was required to reduce water usage by 20%. In 2016, in collaboration with the MWDOC, the City performed an analysis on the local water supply and determined its water supplies adequate, achieving a certified 0% conservation target.

For more information, visit ggcity.org/drought or call (714) 741-5395.

