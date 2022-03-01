ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Church reopens historic sites after pandemic closures

By Vivian Chow
 3 days ago

UTAH (ABC4) – Historic sites for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have now been reopened across the country.

Church officials say all historic sites are fully open to the public and have returned to normal operations.

All sites were previously shuttered in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A phased reopening has been in place since May 2021.

BODYCAM: Utah man sues American Fork police for brutality

Earlier this month, Church officials announced that local leaders are now being tasked with determining whether masks should be during meetings and activities.

April s General Conference will still be conducted virtually, although Church officials site the ongoing Salt Lake Temple renovations as the reason.

More information about Utah’s historic sites can be found here.

ABC4

New Church temple groundbreakings announced

EPHRAIM, Utah (ABC4) – Brand new Latter-day Saint temple renderings and groundbreaking dates have been announced on Friday. A first-look rendering image for the new Ephraim Latter-day Saint temple has now been released. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the new Utah temple back in May 2021. The Ephraim Temple will be […]
EPHRAIM, UT
ABC4

Prepping for natural disasters before they strike

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In March of 2020, many of us ​remember it well for the beginning of a global pandemic, and here in Utah, a massive earthquake that rocked portions of the Salt Lake valley. In the event, the “big one” happens again, or any other natural disaster occurs, the veteran affairs health care system […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Where to spot wild swans in March in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Symbols of grace, beauty, and love; spotting a swan in person is a special occasion for anyone. This March, Utahns will have the opportunity to acquaint themselves with these wild creatures out in the open. As stated by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR), both tundra swans and trumpeter swans stop […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Gov. Cox hosts Driven to Assist fundraiser

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On the afternoon of March 3 at 3:00 p.m. Governor Cox along with the Larry H. Miller Company and the Larry H. & Gail Miller Foundation will celebrate the Driven to Assist community fundraiser and donation drive to benefit refugees fleeing Ukraine at a press conference at the Utah State […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Simple Plan, Sum 41 heads to Utah in first joint tour

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Punk rock fans, mark your calendars this summer as Simple Plan and Sum 41 head to Utah. The two bands will be bringing their iconic setlist to The Complex in Salt Lake City on Aug. 17. Tickets are currently on sale now. In their first-ever joint tour, the co-headliners will […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

What are the fastest-growing counties in Utah?

(STACKER) – From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years. But in other pockets of the country, populations are […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Millcreek gas leak evacuates homes, fire crews on scene

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a gas leak in Millcreek on Friday. Unified Fire says the incident is located near 3100 S Highland Dr. Fire crews have evacuated several homes located directly across the street from the leak out of precaution. No injuries have been reported at this time. […]
MILLCREEK, UT
ABC4

How to garden this spring, even if you live in an apartment

(ABC4) – With warmer weather in the forecast and spring on the horizon, many Utahns are starting to plan out their gardens. Spring will bring planting, and come late summer and fall, tables and bellies will be full of fresh, homegrown produce. In the past, those of us who live in apartments may have found […]
GARDENING
ABC4

This Sunday, Sunday, Sunday (and Friday and Saturday)

ver two hundred miles per hour in less time than a rodeo rider hangs onto a bull. It was interesting to note that you hit 2 "G's" on the start of the ride, but the G-force can nearly double when the double parachutes deploy and you hit the brakes at the end of the ride.
SANDY, UT
ABC4

Eric Church heads to Utah this spring

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Music fans, get ready for country superstar Eric Church as he heads to Utah this spring. The 10-time GRAMMY-nominated singer will be playing Vivint Arena on April 30. Tickets go on sale starting March 11 at 9 a.m. Church is kicking off his “ The Gather Again Tour” on March […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Grand Canyon National Park raises camping fees

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (ABC4) – If you’re planning a trip to the Grand Canyon this summer, be prepared for higher fees. Grand Canyon National Park will be raising overnight backcountry camping fees starting July 1, 2022. Officials say the $10 charge per backcountry permit remains the same, but the nightly per person fee will be […]
TRAVEL
ABC4

Just add water: Family Freeze Dry

HARRISVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – As the country began to lock down in the early months of 2020, the United States Labor Department reported that tens-of-millions of Americans lost their jobs because of the pandemic. To make matters worse, the price of groceries increased while supplies decreased. During that time, one Utah family got creative and started […]
HARRISVILLE, UT
ABC4

Utah schools to put free period products in bathrooms

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Katie Nelson, is a high school student passionate about making period products accessible for students. She says most girls have been in uncomfortable situations surrounding their periods. “I have a story of when I was in 7th grade of me starting my period and bleeding through my pants. There was blood […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Popular hard seltzers to be scarcer in Utah under new law

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Hard seltzer drinkers in Utah will likely have their choices on grocery store shelves cut in half under legislation that passed the Legislature Thursday in the latest update to strict alcohol laws in the state that’s home to the alcohol-eschewing Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The clampdown is […]
UTAH STATE
