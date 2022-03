Fans clad in blue and orange flooded West End's TQL Stadium for FC Cincinnati's 2022 season home opener Saturday evening. The city's Major League Soccer team is on the hunt for its first win of the season, after a disappointing 5-0 loss against Austin FC last week. For fans, that loss is a painful reminder of FC Cincinnati's tough transition to MLS with the team finishing with the worst record in each of its three seasons in the league.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO