Imax has swung to a quarterly profit as Hollywood tentpoles like Spider Man: No Way Home — which was shot using the giant-screen company’s proprietary cameras and featured its expanded aspect ratio — and Dune played on its big screens. Imax said global box office of $277 million during the latest quarter rose 15 percent, topping $244.46 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, which was the company’s highest-grossing year ever. The large-format exhibitor also grew global box office by 146 percent year-over-year to $638 million for full-year 2021.More from The Hollywood ReporterFrancis Ford Coppola Says "Good" Studio Films 'Dune,' 'No Time...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO