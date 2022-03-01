ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watson could be better than ever

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson didn’t take the field for the Houston Texans in 2021 as he dealt with legal issues. But if/when he is able to return to action, he could be even better than before, according to his personal quarterback coach, Quincy Avery.

Avery had a message for the NFL this week, putting the league on notice while praising Watson during an apperance on The Ryen Russillo podcast .

Avery spoke about how good Watson has looked during their training sessions of late and how he believes Watson will play next season and remind people that he is still one of the NFL’s top QBs.

“Deshaun is throwing the ball better than I think I’ve ever seen him throw a football,” Avery said, via the Houston Chronicle . “And, I’m not just saying this, but he’s super healthy, he’s super focused, he’s super locked in.

“When it comes to like putting on his cleats, walking on a field, Sunday at one o’clock? The first time that he does that, I think that people are going to be reminded very, very quickly that Deshaun Watson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.”

During the interview with Russillo, Avery also took a shot at Watson’s Texans “Walmart” receivers from the 2020 season, when Watson led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards.

“[People] might have forgot that his last year in Houston, when he played, he was carrying like three guys who could have been working at your local Walmart at the receiver position and he went absolutely berserk,” Avery said. “If he gets on a team with any sort of talent around him, somebody’s going to have to really watch out.”

