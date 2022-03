Heartbroken Schools are exactly what they sound like. Places where heartbroken staff are leaving public schools faster than we can replace them, or even find substitutes because the working conditions aren’t allowing us to adequately serve the students we love. Where staff are forced to choose which of their critical jobs to do and which have to wait another day. Where, after exhausting weeks of extra duties, we are having to choose between recovering on the weekends, or working our second jobs, or frantically catching up on all our lost time during the week. Where heartbroken families and students are losing their favorite educators, and being forced to consider other schooling options.

DURHAM, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO