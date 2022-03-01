ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Spotter Raises $200 Million to Invest $1 Billion Dollars in YouTube Creators

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
 3 days ago

YouTube creator platform Spotter recently announced $200 million in Series D financing at a valuation of $1.7 billion, led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. Spotter allows YouTubers to license the rights to their video catalogs in exchange for large sums of cash paid upfront. The company's clients include some of YouTube's most popular personalities, with a combined total of more than 1.2 billion subscribers. Aaron Debevoise, founder and CEO of Spotter, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.

Related
Cheddar News

Biden Should Go After Russian Energy Production With Sanctions, Says Rep Malliotakis

President Joe Biden will be delivering his first State of the Union address on Tuesday night, and with so many issues from Ukraine to inflation, everyone will be focused on what he might say. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y. 11th District) joined Cheddar News to discuss what she thinks the president should address. "I think what he hasn't done yet is go after the gas, the oil, the minerals, the mining industries, that is incredibly important," she said. "There's still some banks there that are not sanctioned. He needs to go after all the banks, but I also think that providing the equipment that Ukraine needs to continue to protect its capital and its country are incredibly important."
POTUS
Cheddar News

Lawmakers Send Biden Reminder of War Powers Act Amid Ukraine-Russia Conflict

A bipartisan group of 43 representatives joined forces in a letter to President Joe Biden to remind the executive branch that it must seek the approval of Congress before authorizing a war — whether or not its in Ukraine as Russia continues its invasion. Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore. 4th District) led the effort and joined Cheddar News Wrap to explain. "It's time for Congress to get back the authority, which is vested to us in the constitution, not in the executive branch," he said. "The president. once we're at war, we speak with one voice with the commander in chief. But before that, it's up to the American people and Congress whether or not we're going to become engaged in a war."
FOREIGN POLICY
#Softbank Vision Fund#Spotter#Youtube Creators#Softbank Vision Fund 2
dot.LA

DNABlock Raises $7 Million To Help Web3 Creators Mint NFT Avatars

Los Angeles-based DNABlock, which helps Web3 creators mint non-fungible tokens (NFTs) of avatars, has raised $7 million in what the startup calls a second seed round. The funding was led by investors Sfermion, Solana Ventures, Animoca Brands and Non-Fungible Labs, with additional participation by the likes of SoftBank and Gaingels. The new round comes after the company previously raised $1.2 million in initial seed funding in September.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Palo Alto-based Electric Capital raises $1 billion fund to invest in cryptocurrency and blockchain startups

Yet another venture firm has raised a massive fund focused on cryptocurrency- and blockchain-related startups. Electric Capital announced its new $1 billion fund Tuesday. The Palo Alto firm plans to use its new capital to invest in cryptocurrency networks, Web3 protocols and other blockchain-enabled businesses, according to a blog post.
PALO ALTO, CA
TheStreet

Zuckerberg Gets Kicked Out of the Billionaires Top 10 Club

And you thought you had problems. Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been booted off of the top 10 list of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as shares of the Facebook parent have been taking a serious shellacking this month. The Name...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Meta’s historic stock drop cost Mark Zuckerberg $31 billion in net worth. Only Elon Musk has lost more

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Facebook founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg briefly dropped out of the world’s wealthiest ten billionaires this week, after Meta suffered a historic market rout on Wednesday, wiping out $230 billion of the company’s value and setting the record for the largest single day trading loss for any U.S. company, ever.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Steve Jobs’s Widow, Laurene Powell Jobs, Said His Wealth Ends With Her

The net worth of Steve Jobs’s kids isn’t public information, but it seems the Apple co-founder’s progeny have just millions to their name, not the billions he did. Steve, who died at age 56 in 2011, had four children, including three with his widow, Laurene Powell Jobs —Eve, Reed, and Erin Jobs. But the most outspoken of his kids is Lisa Brennan-Jobs, his daughter from his relationship with Chrisann Brennan.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Every Time Mark Zuckerberg Mentioned TikTok on Meta's Earnings Call

CEO Mark Zuckerberg called out TikTok specifically as a competitor to Facebook. The growth in TikTok gives management confidence about its investment in Reels. Over time, Reels could grow engagement and monetize better than other video formats. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Detroit News

Facebook founder Zuckerberg's new name for company staff: 'Metamates'

Mark Zuckerberg unveiled a list of principles for work at Meta Platforms Inc. in which he calls its employees “Metamates.”. The founder of Facebook, which changed its name last year to reflect a newfound focus on the so-called metaverse, laid out his vision for internal culture in an employee memo he shared on Tuesday. The familiar Move Fast motto remains, joined by Build Awesome Things, Live in the Future, Focus on Long-Term Impact and Be Direct and Respect Your Colleagues.
BUSINESS
inputmag.com

Mark Zuckerberg tearfully announces Facebook's pivot to video... again

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is definitely not freaking out about his company losing a quarter of its value this week. As such, he certainly wasn’t crying in that staff meeting where he attempted to process Meta losing more than $200 billion overnight — he’d just scratched a cornea or something.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

UNHCR Plans Ahead for 4 Million Refugees as 1 Million Already Flee Ukraine

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has reported that an estimated one million people have fled from Ukraine since Russia invaded. Christopher Boian, senior communications officer at UNHCR, joined Cheddar News to report on the current refugee crisis and what the world might expect if conditions continue to worsen. "We have planning figures that forecast as many as four million people could be forced to flee Ukraine," he said. "But that very much depends on how the conflict underway in that country at the moment unfolds in the days and possibly weeks ahead."
WORLD
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

