Stun gun used during arrest led to gas station fire that burned 3 deputies, suspect, witnesses say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Witnesses say a stun gun caused a gas station fire that burned three deputies and a suspect.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect is in the hospital but not under arrest.

One of the deputies who was burned in that fire is also in the hospital.

Multiple units from Orange and Osceola counties responded just before 6 p.m. to the Wawa gas station at John Young and Central Florida parkways.

Video shows Osceola County deputy David Crawford tackling John Beretta at a gas pump at a Wawa in Orange County.

About 22 seconds after that, the first explosion happens.

Sources told Channel 9 there was a stun gun used by another deputy, but the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has not yet confirmed that.

The department’s policy on stun gun use states members are not to use conducted energy weapons on subjects operating a motor vehicle or unarmed subjects that “could possibly be seriously injured by secondary factors as a results of CEW activation,” including around flammable substances.

The sheriff’s office said they can’t give any details about the incident because it is under investigation, which includes the fire marshal, and it could take weeks.

Crawford is burned on his legs and the suspects also suffered injuries, but the sheriff’s office will not provide an update on their condition.

Motorcycle groups have been an issue around the area.

The other two deputies involved are unharmed. It’s not known if they are back at work yet.

