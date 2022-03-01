ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Announces A Brand New TV Series, Plus The Return Of Two More

By Thomas Hall
 1 day ago

Content is good. WWE produces a lot of television content at any given time, with more than a lot of fans can keep track of in the first place. That is where their success comes from though, as the idea seems to be that anyone who wants to get in on...

Turn And Turn: Monday Night Raw Title Change Sets Up Heel Turn

History has been made! Titles have been one of the key points in wrestling since the beginnings of the sport and they will continue to be for a long time to come. Anyone can understand the idea of a championship and anyone can idea of someone winning a title from someone else. That was the case this week, as not only did a title change hands, but something else happened after the match.
The Stipulation For The Main Event Of WrestleMania 38 Might Not Last Long

That’s a fast turnaround. We are less than five weeks away from WrestleMania 38 and that means the show should be starting to come together. While we only know a few of the bigger matches on the card, we do know the show’s main event. WrestleMania 38 will be headlined by a winner take all unification match between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. However, things might not be as simple as they seem.
NewsTimes

WWE and A&E Expand Partnership, Set 130 New Hours of Programming

Under the terms of the deal, A&E has ordered more than 130 hours of new programming centered on the sports entertainment giant. “A&E is an amazing partner with an impressive lineup of signature series across its networks,” said Nick Khan, WWE president. “The expansion of our partnership will allow us to continue creating a massive slate of new content with a trusted partner, while further establishing A&E as a destination for WWE fans for years to come.”
The Press

A&E Announces Multi-Year WWE Expansion, Including New Series ‘WWE Rivals’

A&E is stepping back into the ring with WWE long-term. The network announced a multi-year expansion of their successful programming partnership. This strengthening tag team will bring more than 130 new hours of premium WWE-themed series and specials to air exclusively on A&E platforms and to be distributed worldwide by A+E Networks.
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Hall Of Famer Arrested Yet Again

Yes, again. Wrestlers are people who play larger than life characters on television. It is the best way possible to get them noticed by an audience, though it is rarely a reflection of who they are when the cameras go off. When that happens, things can go badly for them just like anyone else in the world and unfortunately that seems to be the case again with a certain wrestling legend.
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (2/28/22): Edge Addresses WrestleMania Future, Damian Priest Defends US Title + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and our commentary team of Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves welcome us to tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW which emanates from Columbus, Ohio. Kevin Owens' music hits and Owens introduces his 'best friend' Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, who makes his way down and we're set for The KO Show. Owens says it's been an admittedly tough year for the both of them and they're still looking for their spots on the WrestleMania card. Rollins says they've been screwed but the WrestleMania gods have given them one more card to play and that card is the RAW Tag Team Championship. Owens says nothing will stop them from capturing the titles next week and they'll go on to defend them at WrestleMania. Owens says nobody will distract him, not even the people of Texas or this 'stupid' cowboy hat [that he's wearing]. Rollins says it's okay because they're not in Texas tonight, they're in Columbus, Ohio and it's time to welcome their guests for the night, the RAW Tag Team Champions, Otis and Chad Gable of Alpha Academy. Owens and Rollins make fun of the way Gable obnoxiously says thank you, Gable calls them asses and says they can talk all they want but the tag champs are still Alpha Academy. Owens says they're aware that they're the champions but next week, the titles are coming home with them. Rollins says there's no hard feelings but they need to be at WrestleMania and WrestleMania needs them. Gable says Owens and Rollins weaseled their way into a title match and makes fun of the 'little community college' AKA Ohio State. Owens says it's not personal, they just need to get to WrestleMania. Gable calls them pathetic and says they've already had their WrestleMania matches and he and Otis have worked their asses off and earned their spots at WrestleMania. Rollins says after he and Owens take the titles, they can have their rematch at WrestleMania. Gable tells Rollins to 'shoosh', Owens tells Gable to stop 'shooshing' them, they get into a 'shoosh' off, Owens hits Gable with a stunner and we cut to a commercial break.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
Popculture

Randy Orton Was Reportedly 'Unable to Move' After Tough 'WWE Raw' Spot

WWE had to make a change to one of their matches on Monday Night Raw. According to Fightful Select, Randy Orton took a tough frog splash from Montez Ford during the tag team match of RKBro vs. The Street Profits. When Ford landed on Orton, the 41-year-old was "initially unable to move." The Street Profits, made up of Ford and Angelo Dawkins, won the match after Ford pinned Orton. However, Orton and his tag team partner Riddle were reportedly scheduled to win the match on WWE Raw after a series of RKOs.
WRESTLING RUMORS: Possible Injury To Top WWE Star

That is never good. Wrestlers are incredibly talented athletes but they are far from perfect. No matter how much training or skills they have, there is always the chance that something could go wrong at any given time. You can see someone get hurt out of nowhere in the middle of a match, and that seems to be the case again this week as a top WWE star may have gotten hurt.
PWMania

Backstage Updates On WWE Stars Possibly Returning For WrestleMania

Alexa Bliss will reportedly miss WrestleMania 38. Bliss recently returned to action for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia, and there has been some speculation on potential WrestleMania 38 plans for her. However, PWInsider reports that word going around says Bliss’ next program likely will not happen until after WrestleMania.
WWE Releases Another Backstage Name In Shot At Triple H

The changes continue. We are in the middle of a huge shakeup backstage in WWE and that has caused some of the most notable series of changes throughout the company. A lot of this seems to stem from WWE wanting to get away from the Triple H period, which has seen several of Triple H’s favorites eliminated from WWE. It turns out that WWE is still not done with the changes.
AEW Seems To Release A Star Without Telling Him

Maybe he missed the memo? Wrestling is not exactly like other sports, as the show just kind of keeps going. With no off season, there is not exactly a beginning or end to anything. Sometimes wrestlers will stick around longer than others, but it can be very surprising to see someone leave a promotion out of nowhere. That seems to be the case again, with the wrestler himself being surprised.
FanSided

WWE rumors: ‘No way’ Triple H will wrestle at WrestleMania 38

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter says there is “no way” Triple H competes at WrestleMania 38. WWE is pulling out all of the stops for WrestleMania 38, the two-night event on Apr. 2-3. From Ronda Rousey competing for the SmackDown Women’s Championship to social media star Logan Paul making his in-ring debut. Even 76-year-old WWE chairman Vince McMahon is rumored to be having a match at the show against sports media star Pat McAfee.
GamesRadar+

wrestlinginc.com

Alexa Bliss To Miss WrestleMania 38?, WWE Return Updates On Asuka And Bayley

