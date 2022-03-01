Columbus police: Suspect shot by officer after shots fired, foot chase

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Two Columbus police officers were involved in a shooting on the east side of Columbus Tuesday afternoon.

According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported near a gas station on the 3300 block of East Livingston Avenue at approximately 4:22 p.m.

Two Columbus officers responded to the area for a call of shots being fired in the gas station parking lot, police said. When officers arrived, a foot chase took place, with officers chasing the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Jaylon Fisher, along Livingston Avenue.

According to Columbus Police Lt. Larry Yates, Fisher ran into a driveway, where a confrontation between him and the officers happened.

At least one officer fired his gun more than once, Yates said, hitting Fisher in the lower body.

Yates said a gun not belonging to one of the officers was found at the scene.

Fisher was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Attorney General’s office said the officers were not injured in the shooting.

The attorney general’s office said the Bureau of Criminal Investigation would be investigating the incident involving the officer firing his weapon.

Columbus Police homicide detectives are investigating the initial shots fired call in the parking lot.

