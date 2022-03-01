Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur Live Commentary, 01/03/2022

West Ham will look to pull off a sensational Premier League double against Liverpool tonight when the Hammers visit Anfield as they continue their top-four push. Liverpool, meanwhile, will be looking to cut Manchester City’s lead at the top of the table to just three points with a seventh straight Premier League win. The Reds won the Carabao Cup last weekend and advanced in the FA Cup on Wednesday by beating Norwich, while West Ham were knocked out by Southampton. David Moyes’ side inflicted Liverpool’s first defeat of the season when they claimed a memorable 3-2 win at the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO