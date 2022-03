Curious about what it takes to participate in rodeo? Lazy Bucks Ranch in Haysville is offering A Rodeo Boot Camp for any young rider to learn the ins and out of the sport! The boot camp will offer plenty of practice time, hands-on instruction, and time for a question and answer session to ensure riders and those interested fully understand what it takes to own and maintain horses and to ride completely.

HAYSVILLE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO