Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Charles Arthur Vance got his nickname from the dazzling fastball that helped him win 197 Major League games – but nary a one until he had turned 31. Vance mostly pitched in the Minor Leagues from 1912-21, save for nine games in the big leagues in 1915 and two more in ’18 (all for a cumulative 0-4 record). A sore arm plagued him for much of that time until a fortuitous poker game in 1920, while he was pitching in New Orleans.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO