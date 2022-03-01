Welcome to the City of Naperville Website

Public Invited to Provide Input on Nichols Library Parking Deck Project

City considering options to construct a parking deck adjacent to the Nichols Library.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — The City of Naperville will host a public meeting on Tuesday, March 8 regarding the potential construction of a parking deck adjacent to the Nichols Library located in Downtown Naperville at 200 W. Jefferson Avenue.

Between 2005 and 2007, The City of Naperville pursued the design of a new parking structure that would be located immediately adjacent to the existing Nichols Library. The architectural design for the Nichols Library Parking Deck was nearly completed and included extensive input from the public, and various other stakeholders. The final design included four levels of parking with over 500 parking spaces, multiple entrances, and a book drop. Due to the economic recession and other parking facilities that were underway, the Nichols Library Parking Deck Project was halted in 2008.

The Public Meeting will be held Tuesday, March 8 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Nichols Library Community Room at 200. W Jefferson Avenue, Naperville Illinois. All parties interested in learning more about the Nichols Library Parking Deck Project are encouraged to attend and provide feedback. The meeting will be held in an open house format. All exhibits and information presented during the meeting will be posted on the City’s website at www.Naperville.il.us/NicholsLibraryParkingDeck. For questions or comments about the public meeting or the Nichols Parking Deck Project, please contact Project Engineer Andy Hynes at (630) 548-2958.

