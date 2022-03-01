Welcome to the City of Naperville Website

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

Public Invited to Provide Input on Nichols Library Parking Deck Project

City considering options to construct a parking deck adjacent to the Nichols Library.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — The City of Naperville will host a public meeting on Tuesday, March 8 regarding the potential construction of a parking deck adjacent to the Nichols Library located in Downtown Naperville at 200 W. Jefferson Avenue.

Between 2005 and 2007, The City of Naperville pursued the design of a new parking structure that would be located immediately adjacent to the existing Nichols Library. The architectural design for the Nichols Library Parking Deck was nearly completed and included extensive input from the public, and various other stakeholders. The final design included four levels of parking with over 500 parking spaces, multiple entrances, and a book drop. Due to the economic recession and other parking facilities that were underway, the Nichols Library Parking Deck Project was halted in 2008.

The Public Meeting will be held Tuesday, March 8 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Nichols Library Community Room at 200. W Jefferson Avenue, Naperville Illinois. All parties interested in learning more about the Nichols Library Parking Deck Project are encouraged to attend and provide feedback. The meeting will be held in an open house format. All exhibits and information presented during the meeting will be posted on the City’s website at www.Naperville.il.us/NicholsLibraryParkingDeck. For questions or comments about the public meeting or the Nichols Parking Deck Project, please contact Project Engineer Andy Hynes at (630) 548-2958.

For more information on the City of Naperville, visit www.naperville.il.us. To sign up for the City’s notification system Naper Notify and receive important emergency and community information via a phone call, text message, email or smart phone app, visit www.napernotify.com.

About Naperville: Located 28 miles west of Chicago, Naperville, Ill., is home to approximately 145,000 people. This vibrant, thriving city consistently ranks as a top community in the nation in which to live, raise children and retire. The city is home to acclaimed public and parochial schools, the best public library system in the country, an array of healthcare options and an exceptionally low crime rate. Naperville has ready access to a variety of public transportation, housing and employment options. The city’s diversified employer base features high technology firms, retailers and factories, as well as small and home-based businesses. Residents also enjoy world-class parks, diverse worship options, the opportunity to serve on several City boards and commissions, a thriving downtown shopping and dining area, a renowned outdoor history museum known as Naper Settlement and an active civic community. For more information, please visit our website at www.naperville.il.us.

