Wichita’s largest COVID testing site reopens

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s largest COVID-19 testing site, Wichita State University’s (WSU) Molecular Diagnostics Lab (MDL), re-opened to the public on Tuesday, March 1.

Back in January, the drive-thru test collection site struggled to stay open due to their staff contracting COVID-19 themselves . As a result, they decided to close the collection site “indefinitely” and focus on testing samples at MDL.

The MDL opened in October of 2020 as a response to COVID-19 in order to test large amounts of samples with a short turnaround. The lab says that this would allow “precise quarantine and treatment of those infected and mitigating the spread of the virus.”

Test collection is now be conducted following a 3-step process :

Pre-register online Schedule your appointment to get tested Get your results within 24 hours

The MDL testing site is located on the WSU campus at 4174 S. Oliver.

Visit the Sedgwick County Health Department website for a list of other testing locations in and around Wichita. Also, check out the Kansas Department of Health and Environment website for testing locations across the state.

