ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Haim and Paul Thomas Anderson Team Up Yet Again for ‘Lost Track’ Music Video

By Jordan Julian
Daily Beast
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Thomas Anderson and Haim have teamed up yet again, this time collaborating on a music video for the band’s new single, “Lost Track.” First unveiled during select screenings of Licorice Pizza, “Lost Track” was widely released on Tuesday in accompaniment with Anderson and Alana Haim’s Directors Issue cover of W...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

HAIM Sisters Team to Model Coach Designs for Spring Signature Collection

Sisters and HAIM bandmates Alana, Danielle and Este Haim stepped into the sunlight for photographer Juergen Teller and Coach to star in the brand’s latest campaign for spring. The trio posed for a series of outdoor shots in New York, while Ma Zhe and Xiao Wen Ju did the same in Shanghai — styled in Coach’s Signature collection including denim ready-to-wear pieces and boots as well as Coach icons including the Rogue, Tabby and Field totes.More from The Hollywood ReporterWhy Owen Wilson Carries His Lunch in a Steel Container in 'Marry Me'Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan Lane Set for A24 Musical Comedy...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harvard Crimson

Artist Profile: Paul Thomas Anderson on His Filmmaking Process and Navigating Love in ‘Licorice Pizza’

The Harvard Crimson recently joined a college roundtable with acclaimed writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson to discuss the making of his latest film, “Licorice Pizza.” Anderson is best known for crafting bleak, intricate films about difficult characters. For instance, his 2017 period romance “Phantom Thread” was a searing exploration of masochistic love and fretless obsession over art in haute-1950s London. Suffice to say, there haven’t been many rosy stories in Anderson’s films of late. But that’s changed a bit with “Licorice Pizza” — at least on the surface.
HARVARD, MA
News Channel 3-12

Kenneth Branagh, Paul Thomas Anderson honored with SBIFF Outstanding Directors of the Year Award

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - COVID-19 had a loose grip on Thursday night's film festival event, specifically on the red carpet. "Jane Campion and Steven Spielberg will be honored virtually, via Zoom," said SBIFF Executive Director, Roger Durling. "They both tested positive for COVID." By nightfall, the number of director no-shows rose to three. Ryusuke Hamaguchi The post Kenneth Branagh, Paul Thomas Anderson honored with SBIFF Outstanding Directors of the Year Award appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
NME

Listen to Haim’s “off the cuff” new song ‘Lost Track’

Haim have shared a new song called ‘Lost Track’ – you can listen to it below. The LA trio’s latest offering was previewed during select screenings of Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson’s new coming-of-age film that stars Alana Haim alongside Cooper Hoffman. Anderson (Boogie Nights,...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Indy100

Kim Kardashian fans spot clue she 'planned to date' Pete Davidson three years ago

Another day, another internet reach. Kim Kardashian fans believe they spotted a clue that indicates the media mogul "planned to date" Pete Davidson three years ago, and it's just as ridiculous as you'd expect. Kardashian and Davidson first sparked dating rumors after the two were spotted at an amusement park shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosted SNL.Since then, the two spent more time together and began dating, with Davidson confirming their relationship recently in an interview referring to Kardashian as his "girlfriend." Kardashian, who is definitely the OG influencer of our generation, is known for her...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vulture

Alana Haim’s Snaggletooth Close-up Won Late Night This Week

This was just one of those weeks where nothing super-newsworthy was going on. No big events to cover; no big problems looming over society. Crickets all around. JK, there’s a war on. The coming weeks will be (1) awful from a humanitarian standpoint and (2) weird from a late-night perspective. Most of the late-night hosts we’ve got — your Bees, your Colberts, etc. — came up on Jon Stewart’s Daily Show, and that show found its voice reacting against the Iraq War. This is one of the first conflicts in which these hosts might be hawkish. The last time that happened was during the first Gulf War, during late night’s allegedly apolitical “We mock both sides equally” era. A hot-take-free zone. Even this week, hosts tried to thread the needle of being critical of Putin without sounding like late-era Bob Hope. Most settled for Boris Badenov Russian accents, though Colbert did imply Putin wanted to fuck his horse. It’s an upgrade from the Trump-Putin gay jokes we got during that administration. But there will be more time to see how late night handles war with a capital W (instead of the lowercase wars we’ve been in this whole time). For now, here were a few moments of joy in late night this week.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Thomas Anderson
Footwear News

Demi Moore Takes a Risk in One-Piece Suit and Hidden Heels at Saint Laurent’s PFW Show

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore brought a slick take to suiting while arriving at Saint Laurent’s Fall 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The legendary actress was joined in the front row by Victoria and Romeo Beckham, Amber Vallett and Maude Apatow, among other stars. The “Ghost” actress hit the red carpet before the show in a daring bodysuit from Saint Laurent’s Spring 2022 collection, featuring long sleeves and legs. The black pinstriped one-piece number, designed to look like a suit, included sharp lapels and two front pockets. It was cinched with a gold front button,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
CinemaBlend

Kanye West Just Made Another Legal Move In Divorce Case Against Kim Kardashian, As Kim’s Granted Wish To Be Legally Single

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian may be legally single now, but the drama surrounding the celebrities’ split continues. They've gone back and forth via legal documents regarding the “emotional distress” that the rapper’s social media activity has caused his ex, namely through numerous posts to his account about their breakup, co-parenting situation and her boyfriend Pete Davidson. Now, Ye made another legal move just before their March 2 court appearance.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Us Weekly

Ben Stiller Missed Wife Christine Taylor ‘Terribly’ Amid Split, Didn’t Want to Raise Kids in a ‘Broken Home’

Together again! Ben Stiller‘s split from Christine Taylor “was a serious eye-opener” for the actor, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. The twosome “weren’t seeing eye to eye on a number of things” before announcing their separation in May 2017 after 18 years together. “The split was a long time coming,” the insider adds, noting that both the Zoolander star, 56, and the Craft actress, 50, were “hoping for change” before calling it quits.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Depression#Licorice Pizza#W Magazine#Pta#The Academy Awards
thedigitalfix.com

The best Paul Thomas Anderson movies – from Inherent Vice to There Will Be Blood

What are Paul Thomas Anderson’s best movies? One of our finest living filmmakers, Anderson’s oeuvre offers several of the most widely-regarded cinematic masterpieces ever made, and a few other top-tier classics to boot. An Oscars favourite, and commonplace on any Blu-ray collector’s shelf, the director behind Boogie Nights, There Will Be Blood, and most recently, Licorice Pizza, has fuelled many a hot take-laden discussion.
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

No Savage Teams Up With NoCap For "Feeling Down" Music Video

In early December 2021, No Savage, frequent collaborator with DMV area star Shy Glizzy, released his brand new project Life of a Savage 2. Along with another joint track with Shy Glizzy, No Savage linked up with Alabama rising rapper and Never Broke Again affiliate NoCap for the album's seventh song 'Feeling Down."
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Beast

Bring On the Lohanaissance: Lindsay Lohan Signs a Two-Film Deal With Netflix

That Planet Fitness Super Bowl commercial was no fluke—the Lohanaissance is officially upon us. Netflix announced on Tuesday that it has forged a two-picture deal with onetime teenage drama queen Lindsay Lohan. That’s right, after years of minor roles and an ill-fated foray into reality TV, the early-aughts icon is finally returning to her film roots.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Beast

Colin Farrell Will Break Your Heart in ‘After Yang,’ a Quietly Revelatory Sci-Fi Parable

Colin Farrell’s stardom may have originally been predicated on his good looks and ladies’ man magnetism, but the 45-year-old Irish actor’s most affecting performances—in Terrence Malick’s The New World and Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Lobster—have plumbed a deep well of anguish and fear, loneliness and longing. It’s those qualities that writer/director Kogonada taps into with After Yang (March 4, in theaters and on Showtime), a melancholic science-fiction tale (based on Alexander Weinstein’s short story “Saying Goodbye to Yang”) about a family forced to come to terms with the irreparable malfunction of its robotic “technosapian” member, Yang (Justin H. Min). An unusual study of loss and alienation that’s augmented by the same meticulousness Kogonada brought to his prior Columbus, it’s a meditative inquiry into what makes us who we are, and binds us to each other—issues which movingly come to the fore courtesy of its headliner’s stellar turn.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé's Ximena Reportedly Claims The Show Faked Scene With Mike And Her Kids

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days is nearing its end, and as it hits the final episodes of the season, there’s a big problem with Mike Berk and Ximena Morales. On the heels of a recent episode where Ximena called Mike “weird” and too needy, and said she didn’t love him at the moment, some updates on social media indicated the two might no longer be a couple. Now there’s even more supposed evidence their split is real, and it comes via an alleged conversation online a fan had with Ximena, with the latter apparently claiming the show faked a pivotal scene featuring her kids, Juan David and Harold Steven.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy