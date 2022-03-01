Haim and Paul Thomas Anderson Team Up Yet Again for ‘Lost Track’ Music Video

This was just one of those weeks where nothing super-newsworthy was going on. No big events to cover; no big problems looming over society. Crickets all around. JK, there’s a war on. The coming weeks will be (1) awful from a humanitarian standpoint and (2) weird from a late-night perspective. Most of the late-night hosts we’ve got — your Bees, your Colberts, etc. — came up on Jon Stewart’s Daily Show, and that show found its voice reacting against the Iraq War. This is one of the first conflicts in which these hosts might be hawkish. The last time that happened was during the first Gulf War, during late night’s allegedly apolitical “We mock both sides equally” era. A hot-take-free zone. Even this week, hosts tried to thread the needle of being critical of Putin without sounding like late-era Bob Hope. Most settled for Boris Badenov Russian accents, though Colbert did imply Putin wanted to fuck his horse. It’s an upgrade from the Trump-Putin gay jokes we got during that administration. But there will be more time to see how late night handles war with a capital W (instead of the lowercase wars we’ve been in this whole time). For now, here were a few moments of joy in late night this week.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO