Ripley and Ravenswood high schools earn prestigious award

By Amanda Barber
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Two Jackson County schools were recognized for student-led efforts to register eligible students to vote.

Ripley High School and Ravenswood High School were given the Jennings Randolph Award by West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner in a ceremony at the WV Culture Center on Feb. 11.

    The Ripley High School delegation is seen here with WV Secretary of State Mac Warner and Lousiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin at the WV Culture Center. The portrait of Senator Randolph was donated to the Secretary of State’s Office by Salem University. (Photo courtesy of WV SOC’s Office)
    The Ravenswood High School delegation is seen here with WV Secretary of State Mac Warner and Lousiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin at the WV Culture Center. The portrait of Senator Randolph was donated to the Secretary of State’s Office by Salem University. (Photo courtesy of WV SOC’s Office)

The Jennings Randolph Award for Civic Engagement recognizes West Virginia schools that register at least 70% of their eligible student body.

The award is named after Sen. Jennings Randolph, known as the “Father of the 26th Amendment” for his 29-year effort to pass legislation to lower the voting age from 21 to 18.

Three Ripley High students and teachers Jo Phillips and Tabatha Craddock attended the ceremony. Ten Ravenswood students attended with RHS history teacher Mark Wayne.

Senator Randolph was honored with the Margaret Chase Smith American Democracy Award by the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS). WV Secretary of State Mac Warner and Randolph County Clerk Brenda Wiseman accepted the award on behalf of Senator Randolph.

