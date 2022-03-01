ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

General Motors sells minority stake in EV maker

By Simon Druker
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zp41Z_0eSmtNq100

March 1 (UPI) -- General Motors has sold its minority stake in electric vehicle maker Lordstown Motors, the company confirmed Tuesday.

GM sold its 7.5 million common shares, which represents an approximate 5% stake in Lordstown, which has yet to begin producing its electric trucks.

Lordstown originally bought GM's former assembly plant in northeast Ohio in 2020, after it was closed in 2019.

Lordstown is based in Ohio.

At the time of the sale, the shares were valued at $75 million, while GM paid $25 million in cash. The deal was made as part of an effort to keep the factory open.

Shares of Lordstown Motors closed up 4.67% Tuesday, trading at $2.69 at market close. However, the company is down close to 90% over the last year and has had financial struggles.

Lordstown announced Monday it would fall short of its previous production and sales targets.

The company now plans to sell up to 3,000 vehicles through 2023 and just 500 this year. Both fall short of previously-stated goals, NBC reported. It expects to begin the first vehicle deliveries in the third quarter.

The company recently started producing pre production versions of its Endurance electric pickup truck.

Lordstown's Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer both resigned in June, on a day when the company's stock tumbled approximately 20%.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Motorious

Fully Loaded Sunken Car Carrier Finally Recovered

December 5, 2012, just off the Dutch coast, the MV Baltic Ace collided with the Corvus J in one of the busiest shipping channels in the world. In 15 minutes the 500-ft long car carrier was resting on the floor of the North sea and nearly half of its crew was lost. The tragedy was far from over though, and a potential for even more loss was very real.
ECONOMY
InsideHook

If You Own One of These Used Cars, Consider Selling It

The last thing on your mind right now is probably selling your car. After all, offloading your daily driver likely means you will then have to buy another vehicle to replace it, and you’ve heard enough about the continuing chip shortages, supply chain problems and automaker troubles to know that’s a tough prospect right now. Maybe just get a bike or e-bike.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Lordstown Motors#Vehicles#Ev#Nbc
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

VW's Worst Fears Coming True Over Cargo Ship Fire

Fire crews have largely managed to contain the flames and intense smoke that engulfed the now-abandoned Felicity Age container ship. Currently afloat in the Atlantic Ocean, the ship's 22-member crew was forced to evacuate following a fire that broke out several days ago. The good news is that they're okay and no oil spills were observed. What's not so good is that the Volkswagen Group had as many as 4,000 new vehicles onboard. Their status remained unknown until now.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

Ford CEO's Idea Could Change The Company Forever

Ford has been at the top of its game lately thanks heavily to the leadership of CEO Jim Farley. While a bulk of the groundwork for the automaker's new EV and off-road vehicle lineup was laid by Farley's predecessor, Jim Hackett, Farley has seen the plan through to production. New models like the Bronco and F-150 Lightning are in hot demand with no signs of letup. The Blue Oval is clearly in a solid position right and for the foreseeable future. And then this mini bombshell dropped this past Friday.
BUSINESS
FOX40

Ford, GM tell their dealers to stop ripping off car buyers — or else

(KTLA) — Two of America’s biggest carmakers have a message for their dealers: Stop ripping off customers. Ford and General Motors are warning money-hungry dealers to stop exploiting supply issues — and shortages — by charging more than the sticker price for vehicles. Automakers don’t set prices for their cars. Instead, they offer a “manufacturer’s […]
BUSINESS
CNET

Why the heck is there still an automotive chip shortage?

Aside from the raw, human toll, COVID-19 has dramatically changed how we live, from travel and education to the way people work. This pandemic has also had an outsized -- and unfortunate -- impact on the automotive industry, snarling global supply chains and limiting vehicle production. But perhaps nothing has hamstrung car companies more than the ongoing semiconductor shortage, which is still a major issue two years after coronavirus went global.
ECONOMY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
301K+
Followers
51K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy