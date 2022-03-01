General Motors sells minority stake in EV maker

March 1 (UPI) -- General Motors has sold its minority stake in electric vehicle maker Lordstown Motors, the company confirmed Tuesday.

GM sold its 7.5 million common shares, which represents an approximate 5% stake in Lordstown, which has yet to begin producing its electric trucks.

Lordstown originally bought GM's former assembly plant in northeast Ohio in 2020, after it was closed in 2019.

Lordstown is based in Ohio.

At the time of the sale, the shares were valued at $75 million, while GM paid $25 million in cash. The deal was made as part of an effort to keep the factory open.

Shares of Lordstown Motors closed up 4.67% Tuesday, trading at $2.69 at market close. However, the company is down close to 90% over the last year and has had financial struggles.

Lordstown announced Monday it would fall short of its previous production and sales targets.

The company now plans to sell up to 3,000 vehicles through 2023 and just 500 this year. Both fall short of previously-stated goals, NBC reported. It expects to begin the first vehicle deliveries in the third quarter.

The company recently started producing pre production versions of its Endurance electric pickup truck.

Lordstown's Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer both resigned in June, on a day when the company's stock tumbled approximately 20%.