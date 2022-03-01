ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Better Things: Season Five Ratings

Cover picture for the articleWe don’t have to wonder if Better Things will be cancelled this time around. It’s already been announced that season five is the end for this FX series. But, could Better Things return for season six at some point in the future? Stay tuned. A dark comedy...

TVLine

Better Things' Pamela Adlon Talks 'Renewed Vigor,' Being 'Out of My Mind With Excitement' for Final Season

Click here to read the full article. The critically acclaimed dramedy Better Things is about to kickstart its last hurrah, so naturally, its multi-hyphenate star Pamela Adlon had a mixture of feelings while preparing for the impending goodbye. “When I first started thinking about it being the last season, I got a stomachache,” Adlon, who portrays Sam Fox, in addition to serving as creator, director and writer, tells TVLine. “I got a pit in my stomach. When I was talking to my network about it, we both mutually felt like this would be a great place to stop. By the end of...
SFGate

Pamela Adlon Says Goodbye to ‘Better Things’: ‘This Is It, Fellas!’

The cast and crew recalled learning the show was coming to an end. “I think I called everyone and said, ‘This is it fellas,’” Adlon cracked “I never felt like it was like we’re mourning. I feel like we’re celebrating. I feel like we’ve been given this gift and it’s a launching pad into the next phases of our lives.”
TVLine

Better Things Final Season Premiere Recap: Sam Unearths a Shocking Family Secret — Grade It!

Click here to read the full article. Better Things‘ last season is upon us, and this is bad news. Very bad news. The silver lining: Beginning Monday, 10 brand new episodes are heading our way. Relish them, fellow TV fans, because in just a nine weeks’ time, we’ll be bidding farewell to one of the best characters currently on TV: Sam Fox. In the Season 5 premiere, we once again ride shotgun throughout a day in the life of Pamela Adlon’s Sam. On a call with her mom, Sam promises to pick her up for “the thing” (which turns out to...
Deadline

‘Better Things’ Creator Pamela Adlon Launches Podcast To Pull Back Curtain On FX Series’ Final Season

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Things just got a lot better for fans of Better Things. As the acclaimed FX series rolls through its fifth and final season, co-creator and star Pamela Adlon is launching a podcast to focus on the story behind the story in each episode. Entitled Better Things with Pamela Adlon, the podcast is set to debut with a duo of episodes on March 7 on the usual suspects of Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and more. The podcast comes from Adlon’s production shingle Slam Book Inc. “The final season of Better Things has me both looking back at this precious...
