Fremont resident wins $20,000 in Ohio Lottery

FREMONT — A Fremont resident is the winner of $20,000 while playing the Ohio Lottery Scratch-Off, $300 Million Diamond Dazzler, the lottery announced.

After mandatory state and federal taxes totaling 28 percent, George Dewalt Jr. will receive $14,400, the announcement stated.

He purchased his winning ticket at Friendship Food Store #73 at 1927 W. State St. in Fremont.

The $300 Million Diamond Dazzler is a $20 scratch-off with a top prize of $2 million. As of Friday, seven top prizes were remaining in the game, the Ohio Lottery said.