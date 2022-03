Incumbent Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Missi Walden held on for a second term despite two challengers in Tuesday’s GOP Primary. Walden said she was excited for a second term and looks forward to helping move all the JP offices toward digital warrants. “I’ve been working with law enforcement on this.. I’m hopeful to work with new JP’s on the digital warrants and for all of us to work together. It will be better for everyone.”

ELECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO