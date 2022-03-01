PTSO Back-To-Prom Annual Auction Success

One of the great traditions at Cheshire Academy is its annual auction, which brings together the entire community in support of the school. We are delighted to be gathering once again – in person – on Friday, April 22, for a festive event to benefit the faculty, staff, and programs of the Academy. We invite you and/or your business to consider making a tax-deductible donation in the form of a gift of goods, services, or sponsorship. All proceeds from the event will be invested directly into the academic, artistic, athletic, and community-building programs of the school.

CHESHIRE, CT ・ 9 DAYS AGO