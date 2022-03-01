ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PTSO Back-To-Prom Annual Auction Success

 3 days ago

On Saturday, Feb. 26, the PTSO held its annual auction fundraiser....

JC Post

Saint Xavier School schedules annual auction

St. Francis Xavier Catholic School will conduct their annual fundraiser auction on Saturday, April 30th at the school's Bradley Gym. It will run from 5-9 p.m. The event will feature a catered meal from Hog Wild BBQ, an open bar, raffles and the opportunity to bid on silent and live auction items. Proceeds will be used to support St. Xavier school.
CHARITIES
Sun Chronicle

Attleboro Rotary Club postpones annual auction again

ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Rotary Club’s biggest fundraiser of the year has become a pandemic victim for a second straight year. The 64th Annual Rotary Auction has been postponed until 2023, club officials announced Wednesday. “We had hoped to revive the auction this March, but considering the plight...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Record-Journal

Support an Evening at the Academy at the Annual Blue and White Auction

One of the great traditions at Cheshire Academy is its annual auction, which brings together the entire community in support of the school. We are delighted to be gathering once again – in person – on Friday, April 22, for a festive event to benefit the faculty, staff, and programs of the Academy. We invite you and/or your business to consider making a tax-deductible donation in the form of a gift of goods, services, or sponsorship. All proceeds from the event will be invested directly into the academic, artistic, athletic, and community-building programs of the school.
CHESHIRE, CT
Victoria Advocate

76th annual Victoria Livestock Show auction returns to full capacity

The Victoria Livestock Show Auction will return to full capacity this year after having to scale down the show and limit the number of spectators significantly both at the various show components as well as the auction in 2021. The live market auction provides a grand finale to each year’s...
VICTORIA, TX
Q2 News

Bug Buffet is back: Annual MSU event returns for 34th year

BOZEMAN - It’s a Bobcat Bug Buffet: an event celebrating its 34th year of introducing and enjoying edible insects to students and the community. Beginning back in 1989, with one pound of butter, a frying pan, and a good helping of melanoplus sanguinipes, a migratory grasshopper, Montana State's Bug Buffet was created and held in a classroom in the Plant Growth Science building.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Day

Prom dress event organizers hope to give back to community

Ledyard resident Tobie Files has four dress racks in her living room, full of gowns that she hopes to give to young women in the community so they have a prom they will always remember. Files and other members of St. John's Christian Church in the City of Groton plan...
LEDYARD, CT
The Richmond Standard

NIAD celebrates 40 years with ‘WIN WIN 10’ annual benefit auction

Richmond’s NIAD Art Center will host “WIN WIN 10,” an annual benefit auction and 40th anniversary celebration as a hybrid online/in-person event Sat. March 5. The nonprofit aims to raise $40,000 at the benefit to celebrate its 40th year as a progressive art studio that promotes “creative expression, independence, dignity and community integration with disabled adults.” Proceeds from the event will help fund resources for its artists, including art supplies, accessibility upgrades, field trips, studio equipment, Mobile Art Lab, guest artist fees, healthy snacks, special projects and more, said NIAD.
RICHMOND, CA
WCJB

The annual Education Gala is back in person Feb. 25

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Education Foundation of Alachua County is hosting a “Gilded and Gatsby” themed gala to commemorate their 35th year. TV20′s Ruelle Fludd and Nicolette Zangara will emcee the event. Attendees are asked to participate in the theme by wearing 1920′s attire, but it is...
GAINESVILLE, FL
hypebeast.com

Pierre DeRoche Drops Stripped Back GrandCliff Annual Calendar

Swiss watch brand Pierre DeRoche has dropped a simplified annual calendar based on a childhood memory from its co-founder. The GrandCliff Annual Calendar features a series of twelve cut-outs on its dial indicating the month by means of a rotating red disc underneath the dial, while a date window sits at the three o’clock position.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Shropshire Star

Promise auction to raise funds to bring unloved playground back into use

A balloon flight for two is among the lots in an auction aimed at raising funds to restore a run-down children's playground. All Stretton Village Hall is hosting the Queen’s Jubilee Promise Auction this Saturday, March 5, in support of the village's play area. Old play equipment has been...
LIFESTYLE
FMX 94.5

Hospice of Lubbock’s Annual Mayors’ Beans & Cornbread Luncheon is BACK

An event that is near and dear to my heart is back for it's 33rd year and tickets are on sale now!. The Mayors' Beans & Cornbread Luncheon is Hospice of Lubbock’s largest fundraiser and is going to be held this year from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 4th, 2022. Due to COVID-19, they are going to have to make it a drive-thru event again at the YWCA on 66th and University.
LUBBOCK, TX
Shropshire Star

Murder-mystery event combining wine tasting and glamour comes to Market Drayton

Murder, mystery and glamour have come to a town in Shropshire for an 'exciting' special black-tie event. The team at Nomad Nº63 Cellar & Tasting Room, Betton Mill, Market Drayton, will be holding an immersive murder-mystery wine tasting experience on Saturday, March 19. In collaboration with Gloucestershire-based theatre company...
DRINKS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

DUCK® BRAND'S 22nd ANNUAL STUCK AT PROM® CONTEST REWARDS CREATIVE STUDENTS WITH COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS

AVON, Ohio, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- College-bound teens, it's your turn to shine! No matter what inspires you, from art and animals to culture and high fashion, Duck® brand's 22nd Annual Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest is your opportunity to wow the world with your one-of-a-kind creativity and style. Nearly $25,000 in scholarships will be awarded to the best Duck Tape® attire, so pull out your scissors and skills and start making your award-winning masterpiece.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WATE

SafeSpace hosts their annual Gala and Auction

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get ready for a fun night out all going to support a great cause. SafeSpace of East Tennessee has been serving the community since the late 70s. Their mission is to provide appropriate resources and aid to those affected by domestic violence. Services include emergency shelter, court advocacy, counseling, and more.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDAM-TV

Laurel’s annual Touch-A-Truck is back

Alpha Phi Alpha’s MLK Prayer Breakfast rescheduled. Petal Elementary School students take tour of city departments. On Thursday, students from Petal Elementary School went on an educational field trip to see how city governments work. Columbia High School students to perform 'Annie'. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. Dozens of...
LAUREL, MS
DFW Community News

Shop to Give Back with Talbots X Dress for Success

It is always important to give back, especially now more than ever. This is why I’m so excited to announce that this month is the eighth annual Talbots X Dress for Success campaign, Who Inspires You? In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Dress for Success, Talbots designed the Inspire Collection, three feel-good sweatshirts that celebrate all of the amazing, inspirational women whose lives have been touched by Dress for Success. This is a great way to help women who need a fresh start and to celebrate the future of this one-of-a-kind, inspiring organization!
APPAREL

