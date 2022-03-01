PTSO Back-To-Prom Annual Auction Success

Richmond’s NIAD Art Center will host “WIN WIN 10,” an annual benefit auction and 40th anniversary celebration as a hybrid online/in-person event Sat. March 5. The nonprofit aims to raise $40,000 at the benefit to celebrate its 40th year as a progressive art studio that promotes “creative expression, independence, dignity and community integration with disabled adults.” Proceeds from the event will help fund resources for its artists, including art supplies, accessibility upgrades, field trips, studio equipment, Mobile Art Lab, guest artist fees, healthy snacks, special projects and more, said NIAD.
