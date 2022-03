NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Coastal Christian High School celebrated the ribbon-cutting of its brand new track and field facility on Wednesday afternoon. The new track was unveiled just in time for the 10 year anniversary of the program. In the fall of 2011, CCHS parents Jim and Sharon Finley pitched the idea of a track team and in the spring of 2012 14 boys, a young head coach, and a few “wobbly” hurdles started the team.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO