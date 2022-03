The beloved children’s TV series Arthur came to an end on Monday after 25 seasons on the air. Last week, PBS teased a look at the future of the Arthur characters with the help of a mysterious fortune-telling game. In the final episode, “All Grown Up,” we find out what becomes of many of the characters who inhabit Elwood City. Initially, we’re introduced to a board game that determines their occupation based on their perceived qualities. However, their actual future isn’t actually unveiled until the show leaps 20 years into the future.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO