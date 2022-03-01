Delgado hosts manufacturing roundtable

ONEONTA,NY -Congressman Antonio Delgado says federal legislation moving through Congress will help to restore America’s semiconductor manufacturing industry.

The Democrat held a roundtable discussion on high-tech manufacturing with local leaders from business and academia last week at SUNY Oneonta.

Delgado says the COMPETES Act would provide funding to increase the number of computer chips being made through investments in research and development and job training.

Delgado says pandemic-related shortages of the chips have demonstrated the supply chain challenges that come from a reliance on foreign manufacturers.

“We are in short supply. Our capacity here as a country has gone from 37% in terms of manufacturing capacity in 1990 down to about 12% today. That means a lot of those jobs are overseas, that means a lot of folks could be getting paid a lot more here if they were working here and we had actual investment,” says Delgado.

The legislation includes an amendment introduced by Delgado that would fund local manufacturing and innovation hubs.

Meanwhile, Delgado is holding another telephone town hall with his constituents tomorrow at 5:30 P-M.

You can call in to 855-905-3295 to participate or follow along on Delgado’s Facebook page.

