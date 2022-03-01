A world first in Grand Rapids: Inside BAMF Health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — World Hearing Day is March 3, and a local nonprofit has launched a new program to help the deaf and hard of hearing. Quota Club of Grand Rapids says its HEAR NOW initiative collects used hearing aids that will be recycled and distributed to individuals with low income.
Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, March 2. Thousands of West Michigan Catholics will observe the Lenten practice of abstaining from eating meat each Friday until Easter, Sunday, April 17, and many parishes in the Diocese of Grand Rapids will host Friday fish frys. However, this year, some won't. Local catholic...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- One of West Michigan’s beloved traditions, the Grand Rapids Boat Show, returned to DeVos Place on Feb.16-20. The annual event, which celebrated its 77th year showcased more than “400 boats from over 80 manufacturers from aluminum fishing boats and personal watercraft to pro-style ski and bass boats, luxury pontoon boats, runabouts and deck boats,” said event organizers.
West Michigan has a lot of love for concerts. We’ve got some of the best venues in Michigan when it comes to seeing live music. If you’ve never caught A concert at Van Andel or somewhere smaller like the intersection, or 20 Monroe, you’ve really been missing a large part of the best part of Grand Rapids nightlife.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Transitioning to what Grand Rapids Community College is calling "a new phase of COVID-19 protocols," students and staff will no longer be required to wear face coverings. The move aims to bring GRCC "in line with other employers and educators across the region," the college...
Mesa County residents now have access to free rapid home tests for COVID-19 in Grand Junction. While COVID numbers are declining in Mesa County, the virus is still active which is why this is good news. As many people know, getting tests results quickly - or at the very least in a timely manner, has been problematic in recent months.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids’ Homeless Outreach Team diverted about 200 people experiencing homelessness from jail and emergency rooms and referred dozens more to substance use and mental health treatment in 2021. That work, done alongside mental health specialists and social workers from Network180, was detailed last...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Grand Rapids has hired an advocate for healthier conditions for children to serve as a specialist to help reduce lead poisoning in the city’s homes. Paul Haan initially will focus on opportunities to address lead-based paint hazards in residential rental properties as new...
Free Beer & Hot Wings Live at Night will be returning to Grand Rapids' DeVos Performance Hall on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 8 p.m. Live at Night gives listeners of The Free Beer & Hot Wings Morning Show an opportunity to see a different side of Free Beer & Hot Wings as the show takes aim at local news stories, famous celebrities and even members of the audience.
We have all see the famous arches in cities around the world... Like the Arc de triomphe in Paris... Or the St. Louis Arch in Missouri... There are a few natural arches, like the one in Salt Lake City... Or Arch Rock on Mackinac Island... But did you know that...
The race for the governor of Michigan is on, and those in the Republican party who want to challenge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the fall are gearing up for what could be a crowded primary. (Feb. 21, 2022)
Apprentice growers harvest living walls of Genovese basil inside a Square Roots shipping container. The recently opened Kenosha farm, one of four in North America, will soon be growing and harvesting the beloved Italian herb, too.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Public Schools will likely rescind its K-12 mask mandate by next week, as long as local COVID-19 positivity rates continue to decline in the coming days, Superintendent Leadriane Roby announced on Monday, Feb. 21. The district has required all students, staff and visitors...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids has dedicated two city streets after Martin Luther King Jr. and César Chávez. The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place in the early afternoon on Tuesday at Grandville Avenue and Franklin Street. Dr. Derek King (Martin Luther King Jr.’s nephew), Paul Chávez (César...
