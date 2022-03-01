ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

A world first in Grand Rapids: Inside BAMF Health

WOOD
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s billed as the world’s most advanced molecular imaging...

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
100.5 The River

The Ultimate Grand Rapids Lenten Fish Fry Guide

Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, March 2. Thousands of West Michigan Catholics will observe the Lenten practice of abstaining from eating meat each Friday until Easter, Sunday, April 17, and many parishes in the Diocese of Grand Rapids will host Friday fish frys. However, this year, some won't. Local catholic...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Photos: Grand Rapids Boat Show 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- One of West Michigan’s beloved traditions, the Grand Rapids Boat Show, returned to DeVos Place on Feb.16-20. The annual event, which celebrated its 77th year showcased more than “400 boats from over 80 manufacturers from aluminum fishing boats and personal watercraft to pro-style ski and bass boats, luxury pontoon boats, runabouts and deck boats,” said event organizers.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Health
City
Grand Rapids, MI
WWMT

Grand Rapids Community College drops mask mandate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Transitioning to what Grand Rapids Community College is calling "a new phase of COVID-19 protocols," students and staff will no longer be required to wear face coverings. The move aims to bring GRCC "in line with other employers and educators across the region," the college...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
99.9 KEKB

Free Rapid At-Home COVID-19 Tests Now Available In Grand Junction

Mesa County residents now have access to free rapid home tests for COVID-19 in Grand Junction. While COVID numbers are declining in Mesa County, the virus is still active which is why this is good news. As many people know, getting tests results quickly - or at the very least in a timely manner, has been problematic in recent months.
MESA COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Bamf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
94.9 WMMQ

Free Beer & Hot Wings Live at Night April 9 in Grand Rapids

Free Beer & Hot Wings Live at Night will be returning to Grand Rapids' DeVos Performance Hall on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 8 p.m. Live at Night gives listeners of The Free Beer & Hot Wings Morning Show an opportunity to see a different side of Free Beer & Hot Wings as the show takes aim at local news stories, famous celebrities and even members of the audience.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kenosha News.com

Square Roots - Grand Rapids, Mich.

Apprentice growers harvest living walls of Genovese basil inside a Square Roots shipping container. The recently opened Kenosha farm, one of four in North America, will soon be growing and harvesting the beloved Italian herb, too.
KENOSHA, WI
Fox17

Grand Rapids streets renamed in honor of MLK Jr., César Chávez

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids has dedicated two city streets after Martin Luther King Jr. and César Chávez. The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place in the early afternoon on Tuesday at Grandville Avenue and Franklin Street. Dr. Derek King (Martin Luther King Jr.’s nephew), Paul Chávez (César...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy