How long should your marathon workouts be?

runningmagazine.ca
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRunning a marathon can be intimidating, especially if it’s your first. Your success in the marathon depends on a fairly significant chunk of time devoted to training. If you plan a 16- to 20-week build, your marathon will most likely go well (barring unforeseeable’s like extreme weather, illness or injury). But...

runningmagazine.ca

The Independent

How long it takes to see results when you start a new workout regime, according to top fitness trainer

It’s a perennial question on all gym newbies’ minds: how much of this physical torture do I have to endure before I notice a change in my physique?Obviously, your reasons for starting a new workout regime may not be aesthetic: perhaps you simply want to feel more energised or switch-up your daily routine by getting your sweat on.Whatever your reasons are for squeezing into your lycra, it can be helpful in terms of motivation to know how much exercise you really need to be doing in order to see some sort of physical change, which, let’s face it, is...
makeuseof.com

How Peloton Lanebreak Brings the Gaming Experience to Your Workouts

Bored with your usual Peloton workouts and the monotony that comes with trying to stay in shape? There's a way to make your workouts more fun. Peloton has launched Lanebreak—gaming-inspired workouts for its connected stationary bike that bring the gaming experience to your everyday workouts. Here's how it works.
Esquire

Isolation Exercises Are Essential to Maximize Your Workout Gains

Isolation exercises tend take a lot of heat in the gym. Working with a laser focus on one muscle group at a time isn’t functional, some argue. Others point to the fact that the targets of isolation exercises are worked to an almost equal degree in many compound moves, as anyone who has felt the burn in their biceps during a chinup can attest. And you know what? They aren’t totally wrong—but isolation exercises still deserve a place in your training program, because they fill in many gaps that more comprehensive exercises often miss.
shefinds

Trainers Say This Is The Workout You Should Do When You’re Short On Time–It Works Your Whole Body

Exercising regularly benefits your energy levels, physical endurance, and mental health. But, with the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it can be hard to find time to get active, especially when it comes to a workout that targets your whole body. Workouts don’t have to be time consuming to work your whole body and show real results. As a matter of fact, working out for too long could hurt more than it helps. “One hour, 4-6 days per week is ideal—having days in there to rest is crucial so that your nervous system has time to heal. If you work out past the hour mark you can get diminishing returns, keeping it under an hour is actually better for seeing lasting results.” Says Jason Kozma, a certified fitness trainer. Kozma and Denise Cervantes, a sports performance and fitness specialist, shared with us what exercises you should be doing to work out your whole body when you’re pressed on time.
The Independent

How many times a week should you exercise and how long for?

[This article was originally published in 2017.]Keeping active is crucial for staying healthy, and considering 27 per cent of Britons aren’t exercising at least once a week, according to a 2020 YouGov survey, you might be inclined to up your activity levels.But it’s hard to know just how much exercise you should be doing to reach your fitness goals, be that weight loss or bulking up.“The type of workout you do ultimately depends on your ability, goals, likes and dislikes, equipment available, what injuries you have, and how much time you have available,” personal trainer Tom Mans explained to The...
