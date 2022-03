In some cases, a film that unfolds in real time can feel like nothing more than a gimmick to draw attention to it that a storyline might not entirely offer, but in the case of The Desperate Hour, audiences witness how quickly a tragedy can unfold and how it can impact unsuspecting victims. Throughout most of the film's run time, audiences see actor Naomi Watts not only attempt to cope with past trauma, but also one that she finds herself thrust into the middle of, yet without the power to directly intervene. The Desperate Hour hits theaters, On Demand, and Digital HD on February 25th.

