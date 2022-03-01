School: ‘Laced’ candy sickened Ionia student

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — School administrators say they think an Ionia High School student got sick after eating candy that had been laced with something.

It’s unknown exactly what substance was involved.

Ionia Public Schools Superintendent Benjamin Gurk said in a Tuesday letter to parents that the student got “severely ill” Monday after eating candy that came from another student.

The sick student got emergency medical help and is recovering.

The district contacted both students’ parents following the incident.

Gurk said school leaders “have reason to believe that the candy was laced with an unknown substance.” They have called in the Ionia Department of Public Safety to investigate and say they will discipline the student at fault.

“Incidents of this nature are taken extremely serious, and will not be tolerated,” Gurk wrote.

He added that this can serve as an opportunity for parents to speak with their kids about the dangers of drug use.

“Although this may be a difficult topic to discuss, we believe this is a good opportunity for positive communication with our students and we encourage parents to also take this opportunity to speak with your children about the dangers associated with drug use,” he wrote.

—News 8’s Whitney Burney contributed to this report.

