Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG), a REIT that was formerly landlord to hundreds of Sears stores, is said to be reviewing its options, including a potential sale. Seritage (SRG) is said to be open to a full sale or a piecemeal sale of its assets, according to a Bloomberg report. Possible buyers include private equity firms, real estate companies and former Sears CEO Eddie Lampert, who is currently chairman of SRG.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO