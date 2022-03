With the massive popularity of PC Game Pass, Valve says it’s open to helping Microsoft bring the feature over onto Steam. Speaking about the company’s own video game storefront with PC Gamer, Valve CEO Gabe Newell revealed that the digital distributor has no plans to create a subscription service for now, but that it would be happy to work with Microsoft to incorporate its PC Game Pass. “I don’t think it’s something that we think we need to do ourselves, building a subscription service at this time,” Newell explained. “But for their customers, it’s clearly a popular option, and we’d be more than happy to work with them to get that on Steam.”

