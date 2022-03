As companies pursue long-term success, there’s a growing focus surrounding the relationships that they foster across a range of stakeholders. As companies pursue long-term success, there's a growing focus surrounding the relationships that they foster across a range of stakeholders. What does this dynamic mean for the future of investing and indicators of company performance that go beyond traditional financial metrics? BlackRock's systematic experts discuss how they use sustainable investing and a data-driven approach to identify characteristics that seek to benefit both shareholders and stakeholders in pursuit of durable alpha opportunities.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO