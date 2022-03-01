ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Oak Grove senior donates gas cards to Forrest General cancer patients

By Cianna Reeves
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13P4Vj_0eSmlX8N00

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Through his love of baking and selling his wares, Myles Hudson, a senior at Oak Grove High School, recently made a $1,000 donation to the Pinebelt Foundation Cancer Travel Fund which supplies gas cards to Forrest General Cancer Center patients in need. He doesn’t plan on it being his last donation, either.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, this young entrepreneur became interested in baking. A novice, he admits he was really inexperienced, but as time went by, his level of culinary expertise has progressed.

UMMC recognizes Dr. Kristina Cherry for visionary leadership during COVID-19

It was during this time that someone very important in his life was diagnosed with cancer. “At the time I felt like the only way I could help was to raise money or do something to benefit the world around me,” Hudson said.

Going forward, Hudson plans to cook one or two weekends a month with proceeds continuing to go to the Pinebelt Foundation.

Hudson hopes his donations will make a difference in the lives of patients who need assistance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

Related
WJTV 12

Jackson health center to offer health screenings in March

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center (JHCHC) will host Spring Bling Health Screenings March 14-18, 2022. The screenings will take place at all Jackson Hinds locations and will be provided to all children up to the age of 18. All insurances will be accepted. The visit will include: Dental Screening Nutrition […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

5K event to benefit guide dog center

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The annual Hot Diggity Dog 5K Run/Walk will help benefit the Gallant Hearts Guide Dog Center in Mississippi. The event will be on Saturday, April 2 at 8:00 a.m. Registration will be open through April 1. To participate in the event, attendees can pay $30 for the 5K Run/Walk or $20 […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association to hold signature drive

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association (MSCTA) will hold a signature drive in Ridgeland on Saturday March 12, 2022 and Sunday, March 13, 2022 to assist residents who would like the city to participate in the Medical Cannabis program. According to Section 30 of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act, the governing authorities […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

RebelTHON 2022 sets record

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 RebelTHON fundraiser set a new record for participants on Saturday, February 26. The University of Mississippi’s 10th annual student-driven dance marathon raised $227,148 for Children’s of Mississippi, the Children’s Miracle Network hospital at the UM Medical Center. “The students registered set a record for the organization,” said Harrison Grimes, […]
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Hattiesburg, MS
Health
City
Hattiesburg, MS
City
Money, MS
Hattiesburg, MS
Sports
Forrest County, MS
Sports
Forrest County, MS
Health
Local
Mississippi Health
Hattiesburg, MS
Society
Local
Mississippi Society
County
Forrest County, MS
WJTV 12

Newly restored Smith Drug Company reopens

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Thursday, the Smith Drug Co. in Hattiesburg reopened after a restoration process, which began in January 2020. The building on Mobile Street joins other renovated structures including the Historic Eureka School and African American Military History Museum. “In addition to being one of the earliest (and longest running) businesses on […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi McDonald’s restaurants to hold hiring event

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – McDonald’s restaurants across Mississippi plan to hire 822 new employees from March 6–12. “We look forward to welcoming some new faces to the McDonald’s family here in Mississippi and helping them take the next step in their careers,” said McDonald’s Owner/Operator Betsy Smith. “At the end of the day, McDonald’s is […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Laurel police warn neighbors about phone scam

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police warned neighbors about a phone scam that asks for donations to support local police. Leaders with the department said Laurel police and the local Fraternal Order of Police are not involved in the calls, and neighbors are encouraged to hang up the phone. Any person with information about criminal […]
LAUREL, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Charity#Oak Grove High School#Ummc
WJTV 12

City of Kosciusko to take over sewer operations

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Kosciusko will take over sewer operations. Breezy News reported aldermen voted this week to end the city’s partnership with Maintenance Systems Incorporated (MSI). The city has used MSI to manage sewer operations for the last two years.
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Entrepreneurship Forum to be held in Vicksburg

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Aspiring business owners can learn about a range of resources available to help them succeed at the 2022 Mississippi Entrepreneurship Forum, set for April 6-7 in Vicksburg. The event will bring together leading entrepreneurs, economic developers, innovators and future business owners to learn more about the entrepreneurial climate and the future […]
VICKSBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
WJTV 12

Program receives $350K for literacy-based mentoring

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Dr. Jo Hawkins-Jones, assistant teaching professor in the School of Education at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM), has secured approximately $350,000 through a Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) grant from the U.S. Department of Education. Funding will support the i.R.O.C.K. Academy + program at L.J. Rowan […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg Zoo announces activities for Spring Break

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg Zoo Spring Break dates are March 11-20, but the facility will be closed Monday, March 14. “Spring Break at the Hattiesburg Zoo is when we really kick off our new year with loads of fun including games, animal encounters, crafts and food and beverage specials,” said Demetric Kelly, Manager of […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor lifts mask mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, March 4, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba lifted the city’s mask mandate and other COVID-19 restrictions. The mayor made the decision after consulting with the city’s COVID-19 Task Force. “All restrictions previously implemented through any (order) related to face coverings are hereby lifted in their entirety,” the order reads. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Freedom Ridge park expansion at standstill

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Freedom Ridge park expansion in the City of Ridgeland is at a standstill. The Northside Sun reported the project may not begin until 2023. Visit Ridgeland President and CEO Christ Chapman told the newspaper the $30 million project was not an item on the city’s agenda. Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

LIST: 2022 St. Patrick’s Day events in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Let’s shamrock and roll! Pull out your green attire and shamrocks and get ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday, March 17. Make sure you do not miss out on these events that are happening in Mississippi! Central Mississippi: March 8, in Jackson – Pat the Leprechaun for Story Time […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Neighbors upset about Swan Lake Street bridge deterioration

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in a Jackson community said they’re frustrated with infrastructure problems on their street. A bridge collapsed on Swan Lake Street several months ago, and it hasn’t been repaired. They said it’s deteriorating. Neighbors said cones and closure signs that prevent them from going further. “It’s been down a very long […]
WJTV 12

Pedestrian hit by truck in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating after a Flora man was hit on Mississippi Highway 22 near Cedar Hill on Friday, March 4. According to authorities, Kendarious Yancy, 27, was struck by a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado driving eastbound while he was directing traffic around a disabled vehicle just before 6:30 […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy