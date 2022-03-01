ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owego, NY

Truckers to protest pandemic mandates in Owego

By Jim Ehmke
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27uo5W_0eSmlLmt00

OWEGO, NY – Truckers from across the country, including New York, are planning to descend on the nation’s capital to express their frustration with pandemic mandates.

While the main People’s Convoy from California to Washington D-C doesn’t travel through Greater Binghamton, there are smaller convoys of trucks from the Rochester and Syracuse areas that will pass through as they prepare to gather along the D-C Beltway on Saturday.

The procession of trucks has prompted many groups, including the Tioga Patriots, to organize overpass rallies with sign-carrying and flag-waving supporters cheer on the convoy.

Rocco Lucente of Spencer is staging a gathering on the Court Street Bridge over Route 17 for when the trucks pass under tomorrow afternoon.

Lucente says COVID mandates and restrictions are unconstitutional and deprive Americans of their human rights.

He says the only way to end them are for people’s voices to be heard.

“When I see what happened in Canada, when I see what is happening here in the United States with this trucker rally, I believe that is the answer. The answer is not some feckless politician in Albany, some feckless politician in Washington, D.C., the answer is we the people. And I think this movement is the embodiment of that spirit,” says Lucente.

Lucente says despite the recent lifting of most mask mandates in New York, he plans to protest until every COVID-related emergency declaration is lifted, including vaccine mandates for helathcare workers and college students.

He’s planning to gather along the southern end of the Court Street Bridge in Owego tomorrow between 1:30 and 3 P-M.

Lucente says there will be speeches to go with the show of support.

He’s started a Facebook event page at Trucker Convoy Owego Rally .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 31

Janet Rovak
3d ago

The convoy from California is 70 miles long, & other trucking are meeting up with them, as they go! Democrats got a real surprise, surprise coming

Reply(5)
6
jambo
3d ago

The trucker's initiative is for the People by the People.  It's against government and corporate overreach. It's a peaceful celebration of our right to protest. It is non-political. No true American is against this monumentous extravaganza.

Reply
6
Rose Ryant
3d ago

Truckers are the best!! Without them, no ones product would go anywhere. Thank you all for what you do!!!

Reply(2)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
State
California State
City
Syracuse, NY
Owego, NY
Society
City
Owego, NY
State
Washington State
Binghamton, NY
Health
City
Rochester, NY
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Society
Owego, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Mandates#People S Convoy#Greater Binghamton#The D C Beltway#The Tioga Patriots#Covid#Americans#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Facebook
News Channel 34

Auchinachie Cares: Rise

Auchinachie Cares is a program that gives back to local non-profits. Starting in 2016, Auchinachie Cares encourages non-profits to let them know what they could do with $1000. Each month a different non-profit is selected to receive the money.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
667K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy